All the stars rumoured to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2026

We’re mere weeks away from the 2026 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, meaning we’ll soon find out the next lot of stars who will be heading into the South African jungle.

Channel 10 has started dropping their contestant clues, so it’s time to start speculating which celebrities will be competing!

Here’s a round up of all the contestant clues and who has been tipped to appear on I’m A Celebrity in 2026…

HOLLYWOOD SITCOM STAR

In the first contestant clue, Channel 10 teased a Hollywood sitcom star, sharing, “when he meets a bunch of our jungle friends, he’ll go off with a big bang.”

This clue prompted speculation from fans that a cast member from The Big Bang Theory could be entering the jungle.

Viewers took to the comments section to share their guesses, which included Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, or Kevin Sussman.

Meanwhile, others guessed Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer or The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams.

INTERNATIONAL SUPERMODEL

As for the international supermodel clue, the network teased someone who is “connected to rock ‘n’ roll royalty”.

Fans have speculated the incoming contestant could be Tyra Banks, who recently moved to Australia to launch her brands SMiZE and DREAM.

Others guessed Kelly Osbourne thanks to her connection to the late Ozzy Osbourne, and New Zealand model and actress Rachel Hunter who was previously married to Rod Stewart.

RUGBY LEAGUE ROMEO

The rugby league Romeo has been speculated to be former Canberra Raiders NRL player Luke Bateman, who was also The Bachelor in 2023.

Other guesses from fans include former players Matt Cooper and Mat Rogers.

SOAP ROYALTY

In terms of soap royalty, co-host Robert Irwin teased a female star who will have “snakes and creepy crawlies as her new neighbours”.

The reference to neighbours prompted viewers to suggest Neighbours actresses Jackie Woodburne, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Bonnie Anderson, or Chrishell Stause.

MASTER CHEF

A master chef will be spicing things up in the South African jungle next year!

Fans have guessed former judges Melissa Leong, George Calombaris, Matt Preston or Gary Mehigan could be going on the show.

AFL A-LISTER

An AFL star will also be joining the cast of I’m A Celebrity in 2026.

Viewers have speculated that Alastair Lynch, Buddy Franklin, David Zaharakis, or Shaun Hampson could be heading to the jungle!

