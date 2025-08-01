Everything we know about TV Week Logies host Sam Pang

In 2025, Sam Pang is probably best known for delivering a blistering, hilarious monologue each year when he hosts the TV Week Logie awards.

However, the 51-year-old comedian has been making Australians laugh for decades now and is even the host of his own weekly variety show called Sam Pang Tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TV Week Logies host:

Sam Pang’s early career

Before he pursued a career in comedy, television and radio, Sam played for the Collingwood under 19s team.

After his friends encouraged him to work in the entertainment industry, Sam started hosting the Breakfasters on the 3RRR at the age of 28.

In 2009, he began his TV career, hosting ADbc on SBS One for a year.

He got his big break when he joined the Nova 100s breakfast show Chrissie, Sam & Browny as a co-host in 2016, a position he stayed in until the show wrapped up in 2022.

Sam with former co-worker Chrissie and former MasterChef star Matt Preston.(Credit: Getty)

Sam also hosted SBS One’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Julia Zemiro from 2009 until 2017, and presented The Rush Hour on Triple M.

Sam Pang’s rising star

He now hosts Channel Seven’s The Front Bar and is a panelist on the Logie-award-winning show, Have You Been Paying Attention?.

In March this year, his weekly show Sam Pang Tonight premiered on Channel 10.

“It’s a big honour and a privilege,” he told TV WEEK at the time. “But also, it’s just going to be a lot of fun. From the shows I’ve been on in the past, I think people know what to expect. Hopefully people come together to watch it but if they don’t want to, that’s fine, too. Everyone has a lot on [laughs].”

“We’re probably not going to be talking to a reporter from Four Corners or anything,” he continued. “There’s enough of those shows. We won’t be taking things too seriously. But I grew up watching the likes of [late-night hosts David] Letterman and Johnny Carson, and it’s a fun format. We won’t follow the US as such, we have to tailor it to the Australian audience and the strengths we bring.”

Inside Sam Pang’s family life

But as for Sam’s personal life? It somewhat remains a mystery.

Sam hasn’t revealed much regarding his childhood, background or family, including his wife and child.

The 51-year-old is married to Adriana Pesavento, also known as Ann Pang. Some reports reveal they met while Sam was doing his stand-up comedy shows and wed around 2000-2001 but the exact date has not been confirmed.

Ann is reported to be Italian and believed to be the mother of Sam’s only child named Sienna Pang. However, much like the rest of Sam’s personal life, her age is unknown.

The only reason fans know that Sam has a child is because he was asked ‘when were you at your happiest’ by The Sydney Morning Herald in 2012, to which he answered: “The day my daughter was born was pretty good…”

