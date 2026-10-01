EXCLUSIVE: ‘Stuff this’: The Block’s Courtney and Sev spill on explosive Scotty Cam showdown

For Courtney and Sev, life on The Block came with plenty of paint, pressure and — apparently — regular showdowns with host Scott Cam.

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Going into the renovation competition, Courtney had made herself a promise: she wouldn’t argue back with Scotty.

That plan didn’t last long.

“We saw Scotty all the time. He would come to site and yell at Sev and I,” Courtney tells Woman’s Day.

At first, she tried to keep her cool and bite her tongue. But by about halfway through filming, the constant budget blow-outs, construction chaos and Scotty’s trademark questioning had pushed her patience to the limit.

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“Stuff this, I’m ripping back in,” she remembers thinking.

The women are best friends from Queensland. Credit: Channel 9.

And so began what could only be described as a weekly instalment of Courtney and Sev vs Scotty.

Fridays were for fireworks, with Scotty taking the girls to task over their spending and renovation decisions. The outspoken pair were never afraid to defend themselves, even when it meant going toe-to-toe with the notoriously tough host.

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But by Monday, the storm clouds had seemingly disappeared — particularly if Courtney and Sev had managed to pull off a win.

It became a familiar rhythm: clash, cool off, make up, then do it all again the following week.

“We had a love-hate relationship,” Sev admits.

Despite their regular run-ins, there was clearly plenty of affection beneath the bickering. Courtney and Sev may not always have enjoyed hearing Scotty’s thoughts on their budget or building choices, but they came to appreciate that he was simply doing his job — and keeping them on their toes.

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Scott Cam is known for his blunt feedback. Credit: Channel 9.

And ultimately, there were no hard feelings.

The pair say they genuinely loved Scotty, and believe the feeling was mutual. In fact, Sev suspects the famously tough host may have had a soft spot for the duo all along.

“He had a little bit of a soft spot for us I think,” Sev says.

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So while their Block journey delivered plenty of Friday fireworks, it seems Courtney, Sev and Scotty ultimately came out the other side with a friendship — and a few entertaining memories.

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