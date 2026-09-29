Meet the MKR contestant who swapped the funeral home for a frying pan!

South Australian funeral director Angus says his day job has definitely set him up for success on this year’s My Kitchen Rules.

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“Crowd control, family dynamics… You’re sitting at the dinner party and everyone is so different. You work with people from all walks of life.

“Death is something that everybody experiences – no one is immune, so you meet all kinds of different families, and cooking is the same. And so is the show,” he says.

“Everyone has to cook or has an experience with cooking, and there are some pretty interesting people out there at the dinner table, so you have to navigate dynamics with people you wouldn’t normally interact with,” the 31-year-old from Adelaide tells Woman’s Day.

Angus explains that the funeral business is in his blood. “I grew up around it. My grandfather’s grandfather began the business I work at [Alfred James Funeral Homes], which is over 100 years old. I’m a fifth-generation funeral director. All my grandfather ever talked about was funerals,” says Angus, who admits he gets varying responses when people learn about his career.

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Angus is competing with his friend Simon. (Credit: Supplied)

MIXED REACTIONS

“Either people want to get away from you as fast as they can or they really want to talk to you – there’s very little in between,” laughs Angus, who admits you have to have a good sense of humour to do his job.

“The way funeral directors are usually portrayed is old and stodgy and pretty square but really most funeral directors have a wildly enjoyable sense of humour.”

Much like the sense of humour of MKR judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge?

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“I think the judges pulled out every death pun there is. They pretty much went through everything, all the way to the final nail in the coffin,” jokes Angus, who reveals his favourite judge “started as Manu, but finished as Colin”.

“I really liked Colin’s sense of humour,” he continues. “He has a payout for everyone. He doesn’t let anyone off the hook. He often surprises them.”

KILLING IT

So was the food he whipped up with MKR partner Simon, his close mate of 12 years, truly to die for? “There’s no one that’s a harsher critic than yourself. I think it’s the same with anything creative – you’ll be disappointed. I’m happy if one person enjoys it – you can’t please everybody.”

Angus admits he and Simon, 37, are up against some stiff competition. “I was worried about Mary and Golden from the first time I saw them,” he tells Woman’s Day. “I would say they’re our biggest competition. When you grow up with parents who teach you how to cook, it’s a huge advantage.”

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His and Simon’s instant restaurant is fittingly titled Last Orders, so what would Angus choose for his final meal?

“I’m an incredibly fast eater. My mum tells me my stomach doesn’t know that I’ve eaten yet, so I keep eating.

“So it would have to be an extra, extra-large Vietnamese beef noodle soup, a pho, with lots of chilli and I could just really take my time – really hot soup, really spicy chillies. It would physically slow me down because I can’t eat it fast, and it’s one of my favourite foods.”

Angus shares that it was Simon’s idea to take on the reality cooking competition.

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“I had him over for dinner, and we were both talking about the fact we were feeling a little stale and he must have enjoyed the meal because he gave me a call a couple of weeks later and said, ‘I’ve snagged an interview. Would you like to give it a go with me and hopefully we go somewhere?’”

Angus said the judges pulled out all the funeral puns. (Credit: Supplied)

HITTING IT OFF

The pair met while working together as waiters at a pub during their early 20s, but this is the first time they’ve cooked together.

“I was actually a dishwasher and then he took me under his wing as a waiter. But we’re both foodies,” says Angus, who shares that their friendship is also built on fun.

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“We just laugh for hours. No matter what we’re talking about. It would be very rare for us to speak for more than 30 seconds without a big belly laugh.

“I think that’s one of the keys to MKR. The competition is serious but when you’ve got the chance to not take it seriously and laugh – we take it every time.”

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