My Kitchen Rules walkout: ‘I’m ready to flip the table’

It only takes till this season’s second episode of My Kitchen Rules for the first walkout to happen.

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Adelaide’s “classy bogans”, beautician Alisha and retail worker Deanne, tell TV WEEK that other teams were making “little digs” about them from the first night.

Alisha and Deanne claim they have no filter. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Alisha says she’s not scared to look a bit dumb – “chervil, gerbil… still, I’m confused whether it’s an animal” – but things didn’t go well for her when she made a comment about a word used by someone else.

Judge Colin Fassnidge then used that same word in his critique of the food.

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“I thought, ‘Nah, I’m done. I’m ready to flip the table. Shove it all up your a—e,’” Alisha remembers.

Colin ended up following Alisha and Deanne outside.

“I don’t care what anyone says, Colin loved me and Dee!” Alisha laughs.

There are some major personality clashes in the first few episodes. Deanne says food stylist Jane and her husband Shane, from New South Wales, “weren’t great company”.

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“I think they thought they were better than the rest of us around the table,” Alisha adds. “They didn’t really jump in on conversations. A limbo happened, they didn’t join in, because that’s not their sort of thing.”

But is there a possibility of romance this season? Simon, an Adelaide teacher competing with his funeral director friend Angus, certainly seems to like Deanne a lot.

“What’s not to like?” Deanne laughs.

Has Deanne stolen Simon’s heart? (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Alisha and Deanne met when they were kids and describe themselves as “inseparable”. They say they have “no filter at all”, insisting, “We just don’t really care what people think of us and what we say.”

Both parents of teenagers, they have plans for the $100,000 prizemoney.

“We will get our boobs done,” Alisha says.

Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven or on 7plus.

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