My Kitchen Rule’s Mark opens up exclusively to TV WEEK about finding “the girl of my dreams”

On My Kitchen Rules, Mark has been showing his competitive side, playing to win with his friend Tan and clashing with rival teams around the dinner table. But Mark also has a softer side that viewers have caught a glimpse of this week: he’s in love and not afraid to open up about it.

In Tuesday night’s episode of MKR, Tan told everyone at the table that Mark had a “major announcement”.

“So I’m in a relationship now,” Mark said.

The other teams clapped, with Lol admitting to the camera, “I was not expecting that news,” then joking, “God help that woman!”

Mark and Kelly are still going strong. (Image: Instagram)

The episode was filmed months ago, but Mark has revealed to TV WEEK that the relationship has lasted.

“Yes, we are still together and extremely happy,” he says.

“I’m lucky enough to have found the girl of my dreams!”

@mykitchenrules Five minutes to go 😱 The pressure’s peaking in Kitchen HQ… Mark & Tan are holding it together and staying confident! 👉 Stream it now on @7plus 👉 Link in bio!! #MKR ♬ original sound – MKR

Mark’s girlfriend’s name is Kelly, and Mark can’t stop raving about her.

“What attracted me to her? Her eyes and smile and beautiful personality.”

The happy couple have posted photos of themselves together on Instagram, along with declarations of their feelings for each other.

“My favourite love story is ours,” Mark wrote in June. “My stunning!!”

“Every love song suddenly makes sense when I’m with you,” Kelly wrote in August.

We love love!!!!! (Image: Instagram)

Mark has previously revealed to TV WEEK that he was initially approached to be on Married At First Sight rather than My Kitchen Rules.

“They hit me up for Married At First Sight a little while ago but I wasn’t too interested,” he explained.

“The same guy hit me up and said, ‘Would you be interested in cooking?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, one of my mates is really good at cooking and I like cooking as well.’ So I was like, ‘Why not?’ It’s an awesome opportunity to do something fun and I knew it was going to be good for Tan as well, so I thought, ‘Hey, let’s give it a crack.’”

So why did Mark say no to MAFS?

“I don’t want to destroy my life!” he laughs.

And as it turned out, Mark didn’t need MAFS to find the girl of his dreams.

