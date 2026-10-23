Where are the cast of Big Brother 2025 now?

When Big Brother premiered (again) in November last year, it quickly became one of the most unexpected reality TV hits of 2025.

Advertisement

Twenty-four years on from the very first season, and several cancellations and network changes later, the show returned to its original format with 12 housemates entering the Big Brother house on day 1 and one housemate being crowned the winner in the finale episode.

The series removed the physical challenges of the last iteration and instead focused on everyday people and testing their relationships in the house.

It also brought back the live-stream.

With Big Brother 2026 premiering on Channel 10 on October 26, we thought we’d take a look at what the cast of Big Brother 2025 are doing now.

Advertisement

Coco Beeby

Coco is still living her best life in Byron Bay. Credit: Instagram.

Coco was the winner of the 2025 season and she took home the $135,000 prize money.

The mum-of-three had a slow burning connection with fellow contestant Bruce Dunne. By the end of the season, the pair had shared a few kisses in the house and openly discussed how they might fit into each other’s lives once the show was over.

After they left the house, Coco and Bruce went on a coffee and surf date at Double Island Beach.

Advertisement

However, rumours soon swirled that the pair had gone their separate ways after they deleted the videos they’d made together.

Coco is still living in Byron Bay and working as an actress and a writer. She regularly shares updates about her life with her followers on her Instagram but has remained coy about the status of her relationship with Bruce.

Emily Dale

Emily returned to teaching in WA. Credit: Instagram.

Emily Dale was one of the more quiet personalities on last year’s season of Big Brother.

Advertisement

However, the school teacher slowly won over hearts in the house – and around Australia – and ended up being the runner up.

Since filming wrapped, Emily has returned to her teaching role in Western Australia. She also hosts a podcast called Sip and Spiral with fellow 2025 contestant Allana Jackson.

Colin Ridley

Colin’s romance with Holly was short-lived. Credit: Instagram.

One of the most talked about contestants on the last season, Colin was a favourite in the house who soon found himself on the outer because of his relationship with fellow contestant Holly Young.

Advertisement

When he left the house in third place, Colin was determined to make things work with Holly on the outside.

By March this year, the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The 21-year-old from Wollongong has since been keeping himself busy as an amateur MMA Fighter.

Bruce Dunne

Bruce and Coco went on a date after they left the house. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

Bruce was one half of the season’s love story with Coco Beeby but it seems to have fizzled out months ago.

Since leaving the house in fourth place, Bruce has returned to his life as a tradie on the Sunshine Coast.

Earlier in the year, he caught up with a bunch of the other cast members during a reunion in Adelaide.

Allana Jackson

Allana has caught up with her fellow Big Brother castmates. Credit: Instagram.

Allana, a 45-year-old mum from Queensland, quickly became the ‘mum-ski’ of the Big Brother house.

After she left the house in fifth place, she returned to her life, working as a social worker on the Gold Coast. She now hosts the Sip and Spiral podcast with fellow BB alum Emily Dale.

Edward Doak

Ed has remained close with most of the cast. Credit: Instagram.

Ed was one of the more polarising characters on the 2025 season.

However, he made strong connections with the rest of the cast and has caught up with most of them since returning to his life in Adelaide.

On Boxing Day, Ed hosted a post-Christmas celebration for his fellow castmates with Mia, Colin, Michael, Conor, Emily, Vinnie, Bruce and Abiola all making the journey to Adelaide for the get together.

Abiola Oreyomi

Abiola was one of the most loved castmates from the 2025 season. Credit: Instagram.

Abiola was a quick fan favourite early in the season although she spent most of her time in the house asleep.

Since leaving the BB house, Abiola has travelled around the country catching up with her fellow housemates.

When she’s home in Melbourne, Abiola has been working on her music career and using her platform to share parts of her life with her followers.

Conor Maysey

Connor and Ed. Credit: Instagram.

Conor was the first Big Brother contestant with Tourette syndrome.

He quickly became a fan favourite when he opened up about his disorder in the house and brought awareness to it.

Since leaving the house, Conor has caught up with many of his fellow contestants include Ed, Allana, Bruce, Coco and Emily.

He continues to work as a National Education Advisor and disability advocate.

Vinnie Brigante

Vinnie quit his 9-5 after Big Brother. Credit: Instagram.

Vinnie left the house early after being offered a $10k incentive from the prize pool.

After his quick exit, Vinnie decided to quit his job as a barber so he could focus on his music and acting career. Earlier this year, American singer-songwriter Zach Bryan pulled him on stage to sing ‘Heading South’ with him during his Melbourne concert.

He continues to share snippets of his life on Instagram and TikTok.

Holly Young

Holly and Colin quickly went their seperate ways. Credit: Instagram.

Holly was the most controversial contestant on the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old model quickly got on the wrong side of her fellow contestants and tensions only escalated when she started a romantic relationship with 21-year-old Colin.

After she left the house, Holly returned to her modelling career. She appeared to have a short romance with Colin before they unfollowed each other on Instagram in March this year.

Jane Marshall-Doherty

Jane clashed with her fellow contestants. Credit: Channel Nine.

Jane was the last housemate to enter the Big Brother house and the third housemate to be voted out.

She clashed regularly with her fellow housemates, especially some of the younger men in the house. After the show, she admitted the age gap between her and the other contestants made it hard for her to connect with them.

“Although I have grandchildren and sons their age, the age gap is difficult,” she told our sister publication TV Week.

Since her eviction, Jane has kept a relatively low profile and doesn’t have a social media presence. She didn’t attend Ed’s Boxing Day reunion and hasn’t caught up with any of the other contestants one-on-one.

Mia Grace Wijewardene

Mia’s time in the Big Brother house was short-lived. Credit: Instagram.

Mia’s bubbly personality soon began to grate on her fellow contestants, especially when she developed a crush on Ed.

After being evicted by Ed, Mia said she was left confused by the situation.

“There were conversations in the house about hypotheticals and who I would kiss,” she told our sister publication TV Week.

“Ed had asked me if I had to kiss someone, would I kiss him. It was just like, are you interested or not interested? I’m getting mixed signals.”

The second person to leave the Big Brother house in 2025, Mia has since enjoyed some travel and some catch ups with her fellow housemates.

Michael Downs

Michael was the first contestant to be voted out. Credit: Instagram.

Michael was the first contestant to be evicted from the Big Brother house in 2025. After he left the house, Michael returned to his life as a publisher and single father of three in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Although he wasn’t there for long, Michael has stayed in touch with his fellow housemates and was one of the housemates at the Boxing Day reunion.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.