Big Brother runner-up Emily finally breaks her silence after shock finale snub

She's heading back to her classroom.
Big Brother 2025 housemate Emily Dale.
Emily is still surprised she was runner up. (Image: Channel Ten & Instagram)

It’s been ten days since Big Brother Australia crowned Coco Beeby as the winner for 2025 – and now, the show’s runner up, Emily Dale, has finally broken her silence on her time in the house after being skipped over during the finale.

“I’m so surprised to this day that I was runner up and got that far in Big Brother,” Emily tells Woman’s Day.

“It was an amazing experience, I absolutely loved it, and I met some lifelong friends there. It was a blast!”

Emily plans to stay in contact with Ed, Allana and Connor now the show’s over. (Image: Instagram)

LOTS OF LAUGHS

While in the Big Brother house, Emily quickly became a fan favourite for viewers watching along at home thanks to her warm and quirky nature as well as her authenticity on-screen.

And while the 30-year-old primary school teacher from Western Australia was more reserved with her opinions, she certainly had some fun on the show – revealing her favourite moment in the Big Brother house was the Christmas advent calendar eating challenge.

“As much as it was disgusting… it was hilarious watching the other housemates,” she says.

“I also loved the secret challenges, especially the one where I had to relate movie plots to my life.”

While she didn’t walk away with the $135K prize money, Emily reveals she’s left the show with some new friends.

“They were all a very special bunch – I’ll be keeping in touch with Allana, Ed and Conor on the outside,” Emily reveals.

“I had a lot of laughs with them and they really helped me through some stressful moments, which I appreciate so much.”

Her students loved watching Mrs Dale on Big Brother. (Image: Instagram)

BACK TO THE CLASSROOM

Now back in the real world with her supportive husband Logan, who tuned in every night to watch his wife on the show – Emily says it’s business as usual for her.

“As it stands now, I’ll be back in the classroom next year,” she says. “I did miss the little ones.”

She also says some of her “little ones” loved watching her on the show as well.

“Apparently they loved ‘Mrs Dale doing and saying funny things!’,” Emily tell.

“I’ve also been getting an overwhelmingly positive response from parents so I’m relieved about that!”

As a fan favourite from the 2025 season, some of Emily’s biggest supporters have even suggested she should get her own television show – something she says she’s open to doing.

“That would be great fun, who knows what it would entail!”

Harry Mulholland News writer

Harry, a Sydney-based journalist, is a news writer at Woman’s Day who looks after real life, crime and news stories. With experience in newspapers, radio and online reporting, he loves sharing stories of Aussie heroes and covering crime and current affairs.

