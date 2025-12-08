‘I think she should win’: Big Brother star Emily Dale’s husband Logan was cheering her all the way to the finale

As Big Brother Australia wrapped up its finale last night, Perth primary school teacher Emily Dale secured an impressive second place, finishing just behind winner Coco Beeby.

Advertisement

And while Emily didn’t speak much about her husband during her time in the house, no one was cheering louder for her from the outside than Logan Dale, the man who has known her practically her entire life.

Before the finale, Logan had openly shared how deeply he believed in his wife’s chances.

“I think Emily should win,” he told PerthNow, praising her as “your everyday Australian girl, working hard to get by… such a kind and sweet soul, who would help anybody anytime.”

(Credit: Ten)

Advertisement

A LOVE STORY THAT BEGAN IN KINDERGARTEN

Emily and Logan’s story has long charmed anyone who hears it. The pair first met as children in kindergarten and were even born just nine days apart in the same hospital.

They went on to attend the same primary school, high school, and university – living only minutes from each other for most of their lives.

Despite all that history, their romance didn’t begin until years later, when Logan reached out to Emily while she was on a holiday in Europe. From there, the bond grew quickly.

Three years ago, Logan proposed outside the very kindergarten where they first met.

Advertisement

WATCHING EMILY FROM AFAR

For Logan, watching Emily compete for Big Brother’s $135,000 prize proved to be a surreal but joyful experience.

He described it as “peculiar,” saying it felt “like we are at the same party and I can see her talking, but I can’t go over to talk to her.”

As no one in their families had ever appeared on TV before, the experience became a unique and exciting one for them both.

Fans gravitated to Emily’s authenticity, and Logan said he was proud that she remained exactly herself throughout the competition, even in such an unusual environment.

Advertisement

MEMORABLE MOMENTS

One of Logan’s standout moments from the season was watching Emily ride a tiny tricycle during a food-delivery challenge – an instant fan favourite.

A close second, he admitted, was her now-famous sock slip, captured from multiple angles by Big Brother’s cameras.

“I am glad she was not hurt!” he laughed.

Advertisement

A PROUD FINISH

After four weeks in the house, surviving eviction after eviction, Emily made it all the way to the Top 2. And although Coco ultimately took the crown, Logan had already said what he most looked forward to: holding his wife again after weeks apart.

“I will give her a massive cuddle, tell her how proud everyone is of her, and how much I love and have missed her,” he said ahead of the finale.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.