Exclusive: Big Brother’s Coco and Bruce in post-finale romance tell all

They ruffled a few feathers and sent social media into overdrive with their flirty displays in the Big Brother house, and now it seems Coco Beeby and Bruce Dunne are ready to take their relationship to the next level post finale.

On December 8, single mum of three Coco, from NSW, was crowned the winner of Big Brother’s breakthrough 2025 season – snapping up a whopping $135,000 after winning the hearts of voting viewers.

And while Bruce faced the chop after making it to the final five housemates, it appears the Queensland tradie will be lingering in Coco’s affections for some time to come.

(Credit: Channel 10)

“Look, it was a very slow burn,” former childcare worker Coco, 30, said of her and Bruce’s connection, in a post finale interview with Woman’s Day.

“Obviously, you got to see the ins and outs of being in a confined space of big emotions. Everyone combusted at some stage.

“I think towards the end of that experience, Bruce’s true colours really shone, and that was what I found so endearing,” she explained.

“And I’m really looking forward to catching up with him on the outside without the cameras, without the audience, without the mics. And just, maybe having a surf, having a coffee and just getting to know each other a bit better.”

It’s an approach that Bruce is well and truly on board with – with the 25-year-old from the Sunshine Coast telling Woman’s Day he’s “very much” got plans to see Coco now the show is over.

“I’m hoping to see her this side, you know,” he said.

“First time out of the house, mics off, we can have a proper chat and hopefully get to know each other a bit more.I’m really looking forward to it to be honest.”

Asked about whether there was a potential relationship on the horizon, Bruce was crystal clear.

Coco and Bruce shared a kiss in the Big Brother house. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I don’t see why not,” he said. “I hope so, but until I have that chat, I’m not quite sure where her head’s at.”

For now, there’s no denying Coco has family front of mind. After weeks separated from her beloved kids and mum, she is looking forward to reconnecting after the excitement of the finale

“They were so beside themselves, like they grabbed me and held on to me for dear life on that stage,” Coco shared of the moment she first saw them after exiting the house.

“They were all crying.It was a very emotional moment. I remember looking at my mum and I could just see the tears in her eyes. And in that moment, I just said to her, ‘Mum, you just look so freaking beautiful right now’.”

Unfortunately, filming commitments meant Coco could only grab about 20 minutes with her children in the show’s aftermath,

“It was a really emotional goodbye, but I just reassured them that, you know, I’m not going back into the Big Brother house and that I’ll be back with them very, very soon,” she revealed.

Coco has a very different Christmas planned this year. (Credit: Channel 10)

And Christmas can’t come soon enough for the newly minted single mum.

“I’m just going to be so excited to spend Christmas with my kids, have some presents under the Christmas tree,” she shared.

“I mean, they got a really stressed mum last year. So just even that weight and that stress being lifted, they get to get, they get to have their mum and their present, their present mummy. So that’s a really big highlight for me.”

