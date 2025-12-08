Big Brother’s Coco makes cash confession amid ‘winner’s edit’ claim

She’s the outspoken single mum of three who walked away from a broken marriage to start afresh, and now Big Brother Australia’s Coco Beeby has made a candid cash confession as she ponders life after the show.

The 30-year-old former childcare worker from NSW is known for her straight talking approach in the house – and yet a challenge which gave her the opportunity to “steal” a $25,000 cash prize from her fellow housemates saw her reduced to tears.

As part of the Christmas challenge, housemates could opt to steal $25,000 for themselves, or stack it in the prize fund to be added to the winner’s jackpot.

However, there was a catch. If more than two housemates opted to steal the money for themselves, the prize pot would vanish into thin air.

“It will change my life immensely, Big Brother. Not just mine, but my kids,” a conflicted Coco revealed in the diary room. “It’d be a bloody good head start, I’ll tell ya. It would help a lot.

“There’s a big weight on my shoulders every single day to show up for my kids,” the single mum confessed.

“It’s tough doing it by myself. So I just feel like I need that money, right? I need that money.”

Coco broke down in tears when talking about money. (Credit: Channel 10)

In a teaser for the show, Coco could be seen breaking down in tears as she cried, “but I need to go with my heart.”

It’s not the first time Coco has worn her heart on her sleeve in front of the cameras.

During a Christmas barbecue with housemates, she also reflected on what she was grateful for this festive season.

“One thing I’m grateful for this Christmas is I get to have my children on Christmas this year. I didn’t get to see them last Christmas,” the reality star told housemates.

“I’ll have enough money this Christmas to buy them presents, cause last year I didn’t have enough money, so that’ll be great.”

Coco’s on camera confessions have seen her become a polarising figure on the show, with some fans convinced the mum was getting a “winner’s edit” due to the amount of screentime she garnered.

The amount of on-screen time Coco achieved has seen fans claim she was given a “winner’s edit”. (Cerdit: Channel 10)

Recently evicted housemate Vinnie Brigante weighed into the conversation, in an interview with Chattr, explaining Coco “was shown… probably more than I thought, but I think that’s just because she’s a vocal person, and she shares her opinion a lot”.

“I wasn’t shown a lot [near the start] because I’m not really one for drama,” he went on.

“I don’t think Coco is a drama seeker, but she stands up for what she believes in. She’s a proud woman.”

However one housemate who wasn’t a fan of the straight-talking mum was Perth model Holly Young, who didn’t hold back when he came to delivering a scathing assessment as she was evicted from the show.

“Coco, thank you for reminding me why I don’t trust females,” Holly said in her fiery eviction message.

“I’m so disappointed with how you’ve treated our relationship. Looking back at it now, I realise that it was pretty much just all fake. You’re very good at the game playing and, you know, slithering around, crying when you need to cry.

“I’m sure you’ve come into the diary room and said the most, whatever you’ve wanted to say about me, but know, it took far longer to get me to say anything bad or negative towards you.”

Fans were divided over Coco’s portrayal. (Credit: Channel 10)

Over on Reddit, fans were divided as they shared messages under the thread, “Daily show trying to get Coco to win”.

“Coco is amazing, I hope she wins and yes, I watch the Livestream,” one fan wrote.

“Since Holly has been evicted there has been nothing but a smear campaign on Coco and it’s truly pathetic. Coco is beautiful in every single sense of the word.”

“I think the casual TV viewer who doesn’t watch the lives will be in denial and/or ignorant and will vote for Coco, so there’s a real chance she wins due to her angel edit narrative,” another weighed in.

