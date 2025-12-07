EXCLUSIVE: Mark Beretta reveals the real reason why he walked away from Sunrise after 20 years

He’s arguably one of the nicest blokes in TV, so when Sunrise’s Mark Beretta OAM made the shock decision to call it quits after three decades with Seven, instead of rattling off his own accolades and achievements, the beloved sports presenter chose to focus on the man he credits for much of his success – his great friend and former co-host David Koch.

“Kochie was both my mentor and my mate – I’ve always looked up to him and just admire him so much,” Mark, who celebrates his 60th birthday next year, tells Woman’s Day.

“He really cares, takes the time to listen and has great empathy. He taught me a lot about really engaging people, and not just going through the motions – it’s a quality I’ll forever be indebted to him for because I think it’s carried me well for most of my career.”

Mark started at Sunrise in 2004 alongside veterans Melissa Doyle, Nat Barr and David Koch – who he credits much of his career’s success to. (Credit: Supplied)

FAMILY COMES FIRST

Having spent more than half his life at the Seven Network, Beretts, as he is fondly known, admits it was not an easy decision to leave his Sunrise family after more than 20 years at the helm.

“I have mixed feelings if I’m honest, and it was a very difficult decision but it was time – I’m ready to do something different and how that looks I’m still not sure,” he says.

“Losing Dad [David] to cancer two months ago, and now Mum [Joan] fighting on against the disease, it’s made me see the world a little differently,” he says with a tear.

Indeed, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Mark revealed the decision to step away from Channel Seven was “a combination” of the network’s choice and his own.

“I could see what was coming and I didn’t want to hang around for that,” he told the publication.

“TV is tough. It’s never been tougher. In my 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like it. In my case, it just got to a point where it all came together at the right time. After 22 years I felt it was enough and I need a break.

“And, to be honest, it’s been a harrowing couple of years. There’s been a lot going on away from Sunrise and it’s time for a reset.”

Mark says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, particularly his mother Joan who is battling cancer. (Credit: Instagram)

Family time has never been more important for the former Australian waterski champion. Daughter Ava, now 21, gave birth to little Arlo back in 2023, Mark and his ex-wife Rachel’s first grandchild.

“Arlo is simply unbelievable – he has the most incredible hand-eye coordination of any kid I’ve met,” he says, beaming. “He’s two and a half now, and he’s always got a ball in his hand – it’s going to be really interesting to see where he goes.”

While on the subject of family, Mark lets out a nervous laugh when asked about his youngest son Daniel.

“He’s currently at schoolies on the Gold Coast, so what could possibly go wrong!” he laughs. “He has worked really hard, and was the captain of the school soccer team this year, and they won the championship for the first time in six years, and the nationals, so he’s had a ripping run. We’re blessed to have two great kids we’re so proud of.”

And there’s someone else in his life too – a mystery woman who is helping the star navigate the road ahead.

“I do have a friend at the moment,” he coyly confirmed to the Daily Telegraph. “She’s been by my side through the time with dad, and dad loved her, which is great. She’s great. She’s super kind and super supportive,

“And that’s another part of it, too, she’s been there with me to work through this process as well.”

Mark participates in cancer charity Tour de Cure every year and is looking forward to the next race in 2026. (Credit: Supplied)

TOUR DE FORCE

It was February 1995 when Mark, a self-confessed sports tragic, walked into the Seven Melbourne studios for the first time – and the rest as they say is history!

“My good mate and former colleague Jim Wilson got me my break all those years ago. I’ve been very blessed to have had some of the finest in the business guide me over the years.”

Such is his popularity, while he won’t be setting his alarm for 3am any more, he won’t be altogether off our small screens after confirming he’s close to finalising a possible role in Seven’s motorsport coverage, specifically the V8s, while the Tour de Cure epic ride will continue to be supported by Seven.

“You’ll also see me for the Tour Down Under in January – but it’s their commitment to the Tour that means so much to me.

“Back in 2010 when we first started Tour de Cure we were a cancer-free family – after losing Dad and now Mum battling the disease, it’s become even more important to me.

“We’ve raised over $158 million, funded more than 1228 cancer research, support and prevention projects, and published 231 cancer breakthroughs. I’ll now be able to dedicate even more time to raising awareness around this insidious disease that affects one in two Australians.”

Mark has been our screens interviewing the very best of sporting talent for three decades. (Credit: Supplied)

A STORIED CAREER

When it comes to the dozens of career highlights, there’s no denying tennis legend Roger Federer is his all-time favourite.

“He’s so humble, and he always made you feel genuinely welcome. The times I’ve been to interview him, I’ve been into his hotel room and his wife and kids will be there – he’s just a lovely kind man and a true role model,” he says fondly.

“I’ve always been in awe of Greg Norman, he was our era, and Mick Fanning – they’re just really special Australians.”

But it was another golfer, “The Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus, who might well go down as Beretts’ toughest interview.

“It was 1998 Royal Melbourne and I had to go and interview him after America lost the Presidents Cup for the first time in the history of the event – let’s just say he wasn’t very happy and made it very clear he didn’t want to talk to me, or anyone for that matter!”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Beretts announced he was stepping away from Sunrise late last month. (Credit: 7 Network)

NEW BEGINNINGS

As the curtain comes down on one of the most remarkable careers in Australian TV history, Beretts says his final Sunrise episode – which airs on Friday December 12 – is going to be tough.

“I’ve had an amazing run and covered some of the greatest events, including a home Olympics in Sydney. I’ve forged plenty of amazing friendships over the years, so that is definitely the hardest thing. We’ve been in the trenches together for 20 years but we will never say goodbye – we’ll be mates for life. I do know that.

“I think for now I’ll take the first part of the year and maybe buy a campervan and travel around Australia, and say g’day to all those people who have supported me over the years.

“As Kochie always said – it’s not our show mate, it’s our viewers, and they’re all that counts.”

Mark Beretta’s final episode on Sunrise will air this Friday from 5.30am.

