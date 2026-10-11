Lisa tries to get to the bottom of the wine cellar mystery that’s rocking The Block

When Houses 1 and 4 install wine cellars this week for their Backyard and Garage spaces on The Block, Lisa is intrigued by the huge price disparity, particularly because both teams are using the same supplier, with Courtney and Sev’s wine cellar working out far cheaper than Adam and Jolene’s, despite being much larger.

“Somehow they had a $100,000 wine cellar going in but they were trying to say we couldn’t have Rosco’s dad working for $25 an hour,” paramedic Lisa, 34, tells TV WEEK.



“Nothing like shifting the spotlight.”

Farewelling his dad makes this Rosco’s toughest week. (Credit: Nine Network)

When Lisa and Rosco confront Courtney and Sev over the matter, they’re met with what Lisa describes as another roundabout answer from the Brisbane besties.

“That’s when we knew something dodgy was going on,” says FIFO worker Rosco, 38.

“Instead of deflecting, a little bit of accountability to acknowledge, ‘We have stepped outside the lines here,’ would have gone a long way,” Lisa adds.

Lisa plays detective, to dig into the site’s latest mystery. (Credit: Nine Network)

But they aren’t the only ones accused of doing something “dodgy”. Chantel and Wyatt imply the show itself twists a challenge to help Lisa and Rosco win back a sauna they couldn’t afford.

“Some of our neighbours have only ever said negative things about us in challenges,” Lisa says. “So, you know, why stop now?”

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.