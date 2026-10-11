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Lisa tries to get to the bottom of the wine cellar mystery that’s rocking The Block

'They're deflecting.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Houses 1 and 4 install wine cellars this week for their Backyard and Garage spaces on The Block, Lisa is intrigued by the huge price disparity, particularly because both teams are using the same supplier, with Courtney and Sev’s wine cellar working out far cheaper than Adam and Jolene’s, despite being much larger.

“Somehow they had a $100,000 wine cellar going in but they were trying to say we couldn’t have Rosco’s dad working for $25 an hour,” paramedic Lisa, 34, tells TV WEEK.

“Nothing like shifting the spotlight.”

Rosco looking stressed on The Block.
Farewelling his dad makes this Rosco’s toughest week. (Credit: Nine Network)

When Lisa and Rosco confront Courtney and Sev over the matter, they’re met with what Lisa describes as another roundabout answer from the Brisbane besties.

“That’s when we knew something dodgy was going on,” says FIFO worker Rosco, 38.

“Instead of deflecting, a little bit of accountability to acknowledge, ‘We have stepped outside the lines here,’ would have gone a long way,” Lisa adds.

Sev in her garage on The Block.
Lisa plays detective, to dig into the site’s latest mystery. (Credit: Nine Network)

But they aren’t the only ones accused of doing something “dodgy”. Chantel and Wyatt imply the show itself twists a challenge to help Lisa and Rosco win back a sauna they couldn’t afford.

“Some of our neighbours have only ever said negative things about us in challenges,” Lisa says. “So, you know, why stop now?”

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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