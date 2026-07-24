Meet The Block 2026 teams and ‘crazy personalities’ transforming the show’s first waterfront homes

The 22nd season of The Block has arrived – and this year’s contestants are building in one of the show’s most spectacular locations yet.

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Set in the seaside town of Mount Eliza on Victoria’s beautiful Mornington Peninsula, the five luxury homes boast sweeping views across Port Phillip Bay all the way to the Melbourne skyline, marking the first time in the show’s history the homes have enjoyed waterfront views.

Scott Cam hosts the series for the 20th year! (Credit: CH9)

“We’ve got beautiful properties with water views,” host Scott Cam, 63, tells TV WEEK. “Views over the Bay.”

But viewers don’t just tune in for the real estate. They tune in for the pressure, the personalities and the inevitable drama that comes with turning unfinished houses into dream homes under tight budgets and impossible deadlines.

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“There are always challenges on The Block,” Scotty admits. “It’s always a budget issue and there are some strong personalities – a couple of crazy ones. You’ll know who I’m talking about when you watch!”

The drama travels from on site and back to the share house. (Credit: CH9)

This season also introduces a major twist. For the first time ever, the contestants won’t be living on-site. Instead, they’ll all bunk together in a nearby share house, formerly owned by last year’s contestants Emma and Ben, meaning even when the tools are down, there’s no escaping the competition. The new living arrangement promises plenty of laughs, late-night debriefs and, of course, even more drama.

So, who’ll be battling it out for renovation glory in Mount Eliza? From best friends and married couples to a father-daughter duo, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s five teams.

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Chantel & Wyatt

Fitness fanatics Chantel, 32, and Wyatt, 30, met at the gym two years ago and now share a home on the Gold Coast, QLD, with Chantel’s three young children.

For Chantel, a stay-at-home mum, appearing on The Block has been a dream for years. Luckily, Wyatt, now a personal trainer, grew up watching the show with his mum, and the rest is history.

Chantel brings serious building experience after helping construct more than 100 homes alongside her builder father, while former Army rifleman Wyatt is learning on the job.

Wyatt, more commonly referred to as Arnie on site due to his likeness to Arnold Schwarzenegger, has admitted to eating 13 Youfoodz meals a day to retain his physique and sustain himself during the busier days on The Block. He will oversee the build while Chantel takes charge of styling and design, with the fiercely competitive couple determined to make the most of the experience.

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(Credit: CH9)

Adam & Jolene

Adam, 48, and Jolene, 42, met on her father’s cattle property in Far North Queensland and married just 12 months later.

Between them the couple share five adult children and have spent the past five years managing remote cattle stations together in Roxby Downs, SA. This is their second attempt at getting on The Block, and they’re hoping it pays off.

Adam is a qualified carpenter, while Jolene has property management experience and a keen eye for design.

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Country life has made them resilient, resourceful and never afraid to roll up their sleeves, but coming from a different walk of life could prove to be an issue when connecting with the other contestants throughout the season.

“I had my moments,” Jolene said at The Block launch media event. “I’m not a people person, but Adam makes up for me.”

(Credit: CH9)

Courtney & Sev

Best friends Courtney, 34, and Sev, 37, from Brisbane, QLD, have been inseparable for 12 years, with Courtney even opening her home after Sev’s husband experienced a serious medical episode, resulting in the trio living together for 16 months.

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Now they’re finally living out their dream of competing on The Block after years of watching the series together.

Courtney is one of Australia’s few female construction site managers, information they’re keeping top secret while on site. Sev, on the other hand, is a commercial interior designer, giving them experience on both the building and design side.

They’re confident their combined knowledge could win them The Block, but will that confidence be what rubs the other contestants the wrong way?

(Credit: CH9)

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Lisa & Rosco

Parents to young son Lando, Lisa, 34, and Rosco, 38, arrived on The Block from Perth, WA, with an unexpected third team member – a baby on board.

“We had an inkling we were pregnant when we arrived at The Block,” Lisa said at The Block launch media event. “We found out at the doctor at week one and a half.”

“I thought it was week seven,” Rosco says as they looked at each other in confusion.

As the season airs, we’ll learn when they actually discovered their exciting Block addition and get to know more about Lisa, who works as a paramedic but has long dreamt of flipping homes and one day launching her own homewares business, and FIFO worker Rosco, who loves hands-on projects, having spent years rebuilding his dream car from scratch.

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Lisa sees herself as the heart of the family, while Rosco is the backbone, and together they’re hoping that balance is the key to success.

(Credit: CH9)

Rick & Tayla

Builder Rick, 63, has also dreamt of competing on The Block for years, finally getting his chance alongside his daughter, personal trainer and business owner Tayla, 32.

The father-daughter duo from Altona, Victoria, come across more like best mates, and together, Rick’s experience building more than 100 homes, combined with Tayla’s creative eye and infectious energy, make them a team to watch. Although rumour has it that infectious energy could mean Tayla spends less time helping her dad and more time enjoying herself. Time will tell!

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Having overcome two cancer diagnoses, Rick is also relishing the opportunity to spend three months renovating alongside his daughter, while Tayla hopes the experience will help build a brighter future for her young son, Hendrix.

(Credit: CH9)

The Block premieres on Sunday August 2 at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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