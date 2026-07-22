The 2026 season of Farmer Wants A Wife has officially wrapped up, and all five of this year’s farmers have walked away with a lady on their arm.

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But before we can fully move on from this rollercoaster season, the couples are coming back for a reunion special where we’ll find out all the juicy details and relationship updates we’ve been waiting for.

Here’s exactly what to expect from the 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife reunion!

(Credit: Seven)

When will it air?

Good news for Farmer fans – the wait is over and we finally have a date.

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Tune in on Sunday, 2 August after The Voice Australia premiere on Seven and 7Plus.

(Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

Who will be there?

The teaser trailer confirms all five farmers and their chosen ladies will be back on the couch, so nobody’s dodging this one.

This includes Farmer Alex and Eddy, Farmer Jason and Poppy, Farmer Zac and Maya, Farmer Jarrad and Brodie, and Farmer Dylan and Ally.

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Host Natalie Gruzlewski will be steering the ship and asking all of the hard-hitting questions we want answers to.

(Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

What will it be about?

The reunion gives the couples a chance to spill on life after the show – and for viewers to find out who’s still going strong and who’s already called it quits.

The reunion was filmed about a month after the season finished shooting. But that’s nothing compared to the gap between filming wrapping up and the show airing – and there’s a lot that can change behind the scenes.

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Former contestant Keeley Rankin previously told Woman’s Day just how much can shift in that time.

“I just want to reiterate that Farmer is filmed a long time before we see it, and there’s a lot of time for people to realise that maybe off-camera versus on-camera are very different things, and people’s lives change in that amount of time.”

She added, “So I’m looking forward to seeing the reunion, but I’m also looking forward to seeing all of the social media posts afterwards to see if people have lasted since the reunion as well.”

While there are rumours of some couples having already gone their separate ways, only time will tell who has made it off the farm and into forever!

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(Credit: Seven)

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