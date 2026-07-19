Are Farmer Dylan and Ally still together? A leaked video proves if they went the distance

Farmer Dylan entered Farmer Wants a Wife as a breath of fresh air in 2026. The 24-year-old sheep farmer and rodeo cowboy from Cherry Gardens, South Australia, set hearts fluttering with his dreamy good looks, country swagger and sweet demeanour with his ladies.

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Early in the season, Dylan juggled connections with frontrunners Renae, Ally and Scarlett, although it was Ally who remained one of his strongest matches. While Renae was later sent home, Scarlett and Ally both continued building a deep bond with him.

The two frontrunners headed into Dylan’s finale together as two of the closest rivals on this season’s FWAW. But it was Ally’s spark with Dylan from day one that couldn’t be denied, and he chose the young chocolate worker as his winner in a sweeping finale moment.

Farmer Dylan picks Ally as his final lady. (Credit: Seven)

Farmer Dylan and Ally’s love story on Farmer Wants A Wife

Farmer Dylan and Ally shared an immediate spark on Farmer Wants a Wife before solidifying their connection during a romantic 24-hour date and a spontaneous mid-confessional kiss.

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However, Ally’s confidence was shaken when intruder Keeley arrived and kissed Dylan on a date. Feeling hurt, Ally dramatically left the farm and told Dylan he needed to follow her if their relationship mattered. Dylan ultimately tracked her down, but Ally refused to return to his farm.

She later made a surprise comeback at the black-tie dinner, kissed Dylan in front of the women, including Keeley, leading to the intruder going home and Scarlett questioning whether she should stay. Ultimately, Dylan reassured Scarlett that their connection was strong, which sent both Ally and Scarlett into the battle for Dylan’s heart.

In the finale, Ally introduced Dylan to her family before the chocolate shop worker admitted to her ‘strong’ feelings for the farmer in a steamy spa date. “If I’m dead honest, I am falling in love with you,” she said, getting emotional. Dylan awkwardly replied “thank you,” but admitted in a confessional that this was the green flag he’d been waiting for. “She’s finally given me what I’ve been chasing,” Dylan said.

Ally tells Dylan she’s fallen for him on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026. Credit: Seven.

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For his final choice, Dylan broke the news to his other finalist, polo player Scarlett, that his heart belonged to Ally, admitting he had concerns about their different lifestyles. “Our connection is undeniable but unfortunately, I have two really strong connections,” Dylan said. “I’m really sorry, Scarlett, but it’s not us.”

Scarlett took the news with grace beyond her years, reassuring Dylan that she understood his decision. “Keep your head up, you’ve got this,” she even encouraged Dylan.

Then came FWAW’s fairytale finish, as Dylan finally admitted his feelings for Ally. “I have to follow how I feel and I love you,” he said. Ally replied “Me?” before Dylan quickly added “I love you a lot.”

The gorgeous couple kissed, as Dylan joked to Ally: “You’re not allowed to run now, though.”

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“I reckon we’re in love,” admitted Dylan in his final thoughts. “It felt good to say it!” added Ally.

Farmer Dylan and Ally on the Farmer Wants A Wife finale. Credit: Seven.

Are Farmer Dylan and Ally still together?

The two young lovebirds ended their Farmer Wants A Wife journey by dropping the L-bomb, but did they stay together? Fans will have to wait until the reunion episode to find out for sure, but there have been some clues surfacing online that could prove the couple are still going strong.

In an interview with Woman’s Day, Ally hinted that she considered Dylan as her endgame. “When I met Dylan, I felt like I’d found my person,” she said.

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In a TikTok showing Farmer Jarrad, Zac and Dylan rewatching themselves on Farmer Wants A Wife, a user commented that they believed Ally was with Dylan in the room, suggesting they’re still happily dating. “I felt like I heard Ally in the background,” they said. “The SILENCE over the Ally comment bc [because] she is THERE,” wrote another. It remains unclear whether Ally’s voice is in the video.

There have been pesky rumours circulating all season that none of the farmers has stayed with their chosen winners. That said, a FWAW insider told Woman’s Day that potentially two couples have gone the distance. Since Dylan and Ally were one of the season’s strongest matches, these young sweethearts could have defied the rumours.

Of course, we will only know for sure by tuning into the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion special airing soon on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

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