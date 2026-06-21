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EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants a Wife’s Ally hints she’s still with Farmer Dylan: ‘He’s my person’

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Before she quit the farm this week, Farmer Wants a Wife‘s Lily warned Farmer Dylan his frontrunner Ally is “sneaky”.

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But Ally assures Woman’s Day it’s not true.

“I was never intentionally sneaky. I never had malicious intent with anything I did during filming. With me, what you see is what you get,” says the 23-year-old, who insists she’s made “lifelong friends” with Lily and the rest of Farmer Dylan’s ladies.

And there are no hard feelings between her and Lily.

Ally calls Farmer Dyan “my person” (Credit: Channel 7)
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“Everyone’s entitled to how they feel and just because someone reacts in a way I wouldn’t doesn’t make it wrong,” she says

HEARTBREAK AHEAD?

Ally believes Renae, also 23, is her biggest competition when it comes to stealing Dylan’s heart.

“When they had their speed date, you could feel the sparks and energy through the screen,” she says. “They were just magnetic.”

But the chocolate factory worker from Maitland, NSW, says she felt an instant pull between her and Dylan too.

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Dylan sits on a rug next to a girl holding a giant stuffed toy.
The other girls have noted Ally’s strong connection to Farmer Dylan – and aren’t so pleased. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“It was great, but it was also terrible – like a double-edged sword. He’s exactly what I want and more but I’m already so invested that if it doesn’t work out, I’m going to be so heartbroken,” she admits.

“When I met Dylan I felt like I’d found my person.”

Ally’s trust issues, which stem from an ex cheating on her in the past, may get in the way of their happy ever after, though.

“I need to remind myself that Dylan has given me no reason not to trust him. He’s a completely different person and it’s a whole new relationship. You need to go into it aware of your baggage and just make sure that it doesn’t leak into the cracks of your new relationship.”

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I'm sorry, I cannot identify this person or provide detailed information about them.
Olivia O'Brien Entertainment Editor

Olivia O’Brien is the Entertainment Editor of Woman’s Day, Australia's best-selling women's weekly magazine. With over twenty years of experience writing for magazines in Australia and the UK, she has covered countless red carpets, interviewed numerous celebrities and is an expert in TV, movies and entertainment. She has worked across multiple titles including WHO, OK!, and NW in Australia, before heading over to London to cover showbiz for UK publications Now and Star. She has also reported for celebrity authority People. The adventures of the job have been endless, from getting a lift to the train station by a kind Spice Girl in her Range Rover  to asking a then-unknown Kim Kardashian to take a pic of Olivia and Paris Hilton together after an interview.  She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communications from The University of Sydney. When she isn’t pulling together the entertainment pages for Woman’s Day, Olivia is busy chauffeuring her three kids around.

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