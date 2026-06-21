EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants a Wife’s Ally hints she’s still with Farmer Dylan: ‘He’s my person’

Before she quit the farm this week, Farmer Wants a Wife‘s Lily warned Farmer Dylan his frontrunner Ally is “sneaky”.
But Ally assures Woman’s Day it’s not true.
“I was never intentionally sneaky. I never had malicious intent with anything I did during filming. With me, what you see is what you get,” says the 23-year-old, who insists she’s made “lifelong friends” with Lily and the rest of Farmer Dylan’s ladies.
And there are no hard feelings between her and Lily.
“Everyone’s entitled to how they feel and just because someone reacts in a way I wouldn’t doesn’t make it wrong,” she says
HEARTBREAK AHEAD?
Ally believes Renae, also 23, is her biggest competition when it comes to stealing Dylan’s heart.
“When they had their speed date, you could feel the sparks and energy through the screen,” she says. “They were just magnetic.”
But the chocolate factory worker from Maitland, NSW, says she felt an instant pull between her and Dylan too.
“It was great, but it was also terrible – like a double-edged sword. He’s exactly what I want and more but I’m already so invested that if it doesn’t work out, I’m going to be so heartbroken,” she admits.
“When I met Dylan I felt like I’d found my person.”
Ally’s trust issues, which stem from an ex cheating on her in the past, may get in the way of their happy ever after, though.
“I need to remind myself that Dylan has given me no reason not to trust him. He’s a completely different person and it’s a whole new relationship. You need to go into it aware of your baggage and just make sure that it doesn’t leak into the cracks of your new relationship.”