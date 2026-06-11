‘Match made in heaven’: Farmer Wants A Wife fans convinced they know Dylan’s winner

The 2026 season of Farmer Wants A Wife has barely begun, but fans are already convinced they know which lucky lady Farmer Dylan will ride off into the sunset with.

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Dylan is stealing hearts both on his farm and on screen – and viewers think they’ve already worked out who he’ll choose at the end. The handsome farmer has made quite the impression in the early episodes, and it seems the feeling is mutual among the women vying for his affections.

(Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

Sparks flew early with Ally, and after their first 24-hour date, the chemistry was undeniable. The pair opened up to each other in a way that felt natural and easy, and Dylan even snuck in a cheeky romantic kiss while Ally was mid-interview with the cameras – a sweet moment that didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home.

Fans were quick to take to social media with their verdict. “Ally and Dylan marry now,” one viewer joked, while another gushed, “I like her! I feel like she’s the one for him.” A third declared them “a match made in heaven,” while others simply noted: “They just gel.”

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But not everyone is sold. Some viewers have their eyes firmly on Renae, with one fan writing: “I’m waiting to see Renae with Dylan – both had initial sparks when they met. Ally seems nice but a little full on for him.” Another agreed bluntly: “Nup… she’s too over the top.”

With strong opinions on both sides, Dylan’s Farmer Wants A Wife storyline is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about of the season.

Woman’s Day spoke to former contestant Keeley Rankin – who found her own happy ending with Farmer Corey last year – and she’s already spotted the same divide playing out on screen.

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“Farmer Dylan definitely had that fun, energetic date with Ally, but I do think he was very mesmerised by Renae,” she said, adding that she’s keen to see how the dynamic shifts now that the women are all together on the farm.

With plenty of the season still to play out, only time will tell whether Ally wins Dylan’s heart – or if Renae, or someone else entirely, ends up being the one.

(Credit: Seven)

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