‘Bigger story to tell’: Inside Jackie O’s ‘difficult’ decision to remain silent amid Kyle fallout

As Kyle Sandilands continues to speak out about his friendship breakdown with Jackie O Henderson, the former radio star has maintained a noticeable silence since leaving the Kyle and Jackie O show in early 2026.

Advertisement

While Kyle has launched his own live show since the fallout and reached a settlement with ARN, Jackie has stepped out of the spotlight and is still engaged in an ongoing legal battle, which is now set to go to court next year.

Now an industry source tells Woman’s Day that “wider relationships” have been caught up in the fallout of Kyle and Jackie O’s partnership, with Jackie experiencing other friendship breakdowns as she takes time to focus on her mental well being.

Kyle and Jackie O worked together for 27 years. (Credit: Instagram)

What’s next for Jackie O? Radio star ‘will eventually sit down for major interview’

With the lawsuit still pending, it may be some time before Jackie goes public with her story – but the insider says Jackie has no interest in getting caught up in a ‘back and forth’.

Advertisement

“It’s been incredibly difficult for Jackie to remain silent throughout everything that has unfolded, but she’s made a conscious decision to keep her distance from the public commentary, partly for the sake of her own mental wellbeing. She’s hoping that, with time, the noise will eventually die down and she can begin to move forward,” the source reveals.

According to the insider, Jackie wants to tell her own story, in her own terms, when the time is right to give “the full picture”.

“She has no intention of sharing snippets here and there or getting caught up in a constant back-and-forth. When she does speak, she wants it to be a considered account that addresses everything properly,” the insider says.

“Jackie will eventually sit down for a major interview, giving her the opportunity to share her side of the story in full. She also has every intention of returning to work, although exactly what that looks like remains to be seen.”

Advertisement

Is Jackie O set for a tell-all interview? (Credit: Instagram)

Jackie O’s ‘had to reassess’ the people around her

While Jackie keeps away from the spotlight for now, according to our insider, she’s taken the time to reflect and reassess on the people she keeps in her life as she moves forward to a new chapter in 2027.

“She’s also conscious that this situation has affected more people than just her and Kyle, and there are wider relationships and friendships that have been caught up in the fallout. Things haven’t just become strained with Kyle. Jackie has experienced other friendship breakdowns in recent times, too,” the source says.

“It’s been a period of reflection, and she’s had to reassess the people around her, recognising who has genuinely stood by her and which friendships may not have been as solid as she once believed.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.