Big Brother’s Kyrah once played a dead body on Home and Away, and that’s not even her strangest TV role

Big Brother housemate Kyrah Brock-Fenton might be best known for her day job as a high school drama and English teacher, but she’s got another, rather unexpected, side hustle on her CV.

Advertisement

Long before she entered the Big Brother house, the 25-year-old had a taste of the Aussie entertainment industry, appearing in some of our most beloved cult comedies.

“I played Shazza’s daughter, Holden, on Housos,” Kyrah tells TV WEEK.

Kyrah dipped her toe into the TV world long before Big Brother. (Image: Housos)

“I was in season three and four with seven mates and it was hilarious,” she continued.

Advertisement

“Then I auditioned to be an extra on Fat Pizza and he said, ‘Hey, you look like Shazza’. That got me on the show! I did that throughout my uni degree and I once played a dead body on Home and Away too!”

Loading the player…

From playing the daughter of Shazza (Elle Dawe) to her less glamorous stint as a corpse, Kyrah certainly has plenty of stories to tell. But she’s not in the Big Brother house to relive her acting days or further her career on screen. She’s there to make her twin brother proud.

“My twin brother’s severely autistic,” Kyrah tells us. “We can’t just go down to the shops. There’s a lot of things that we haven’t been able to do as a family, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Advertisement

And it turns out that being a twin is something of a recurring theme in her life, with Kyrah having grown up alongside another set of twins.

“There are two sets of twins in my family. I have a twin and then there’s another set – our younger brother and sister – and we’re all born in the same week,” she tells TV WEEK.

“When I was eight, Mum told me she was pregnant. I said, ‘Brothers or sisters?’ and she said: ‘Both… and they’re coming on your birthday!’”

You can watch Big Brother on 10 or 10play.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.