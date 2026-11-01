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“I was devastated”: Big Brother’s Ebony Vandermont on her biggest heartbreak

'Paying lawyers is horrible!'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Never been kissed, never had a job (by her own account) and determined not to associate with “peasants”, Big Brother’s self-proclaimed princess Ebony Vandermont certainly hasn’t come to the house to blend in. But even this girl who enjoys the finer things in life has known heartbreak, such as the moment her birthday boob job was put on hold.

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“I wanted a boob job for my 18th birthday but because of Covid I had to wait for elective surgeries to be allowed,” the 23-year-old tells TV WEEK. “I was devastated. That was going to be my 18th birthday present.”

Mel Tracina introducing Ebony Vandermont to the Big Brother stage crowd in Brisbane.
Ebony knows exactly who she is, and she’s never been one to keep her opinions to herself. And honestly? We love to see it! (Credit: 10)

Thankfully, Ebony has found other ways to keep herself busy, including launching her own pet-treat company, Lick My Ball, and pursuing a singing career, with her music available on Spotify. 

“When you’re starting something for the first time, it’s a lot of risk, especially with hefty investments going into the company,” she says. “And purchasing trademarks is very expensive; paying lawyers is horrible! It’s like you’re a bull with a red flag – they just come straight for you with the fees.”

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Ebony’s entrepreneurial streak runs in the family, with both her parents having their own businesses.

“We’re a very fun, loving family and we’re all quite cocky in our own ways,” Ebony says. “We’re different to other families: we do everything together.”

As for her chances of winning Big Brother, Ebony isn’t exactly banking on a popularity contest.

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“I doubt I’ll win,” she says with a laugh. “I’m going in all guns blazing – big ego, cocky, confident, bubbly, egotistical and assertive.”

At least she knows her brand!

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday from 7pm on Channel Ten and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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