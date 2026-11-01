“I was devastated”: Big Brother’s Ebony Vandermont on her biggest heartbreak

Never been kissed, never had a job (by her own account) and determined not to associate with “peasants”, Big Brother’s self-proclaimed princess Ebony Vandermont certainly hasn’t come to the house to blend in. But even this girl who enjoys the finer things in life has known heartbreak, such as the moment her birthday boob job was put on hold.

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“I wanted a boob job for my 18th birthday but because of Covid I had to wait for elective surgeries to be allowed,” the 23-year-old tells TV WEEK. “I was devastated. That was going to be my 18th birthday present.”

Ebony knows exactly who she is, and she’s never been one to keep her opinions to herself. And honestly? We love to see it! (Credit: 10)

Thankfully, Ebony has found other ways to keep herself busy, including launching her own pet-treat company, Lick My Ball, and pursuing a singing career, with her music available on Spotify.

“When you’re starting something for the first time, it’s a lot of risk, especially with hefty investments going into the company,” she says. “And purchasing trademarks is very expensive; paying lawyers is horrible! It’s like you’re a bull with a red flag – they just come straight for you with the fees.”

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Ebony’s entrepreneurial streak runs in the family, with both her parents having their own businesses.

“We’re a very fun, loving family and we’re all quite cocky in our own ways,” Ebony says. “We’re different to other families: we do everything together.”

As for her chances of winning Big Brother, Ebony isn’t exactly banking on a popularity contest.

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“I doubt I’ll win,” she says with a laugh. “I’m going in all guns blazing – big ego, cocky, confident, bubbly, egotistical and assertive.”

At least she knows her brand!

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday from 7pm on Channel Ten and 10Play.

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