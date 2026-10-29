EXCLUSIVE: MKR’s Alisha and Deanne break silence on feud rumours

After an on-set spy contacted Woman’s Day to claim things weren’t always sweet between My Kitchen Rules‘ Alisha and Deanne, the besties have laughed off the rumours and set the record straight.

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The pair have built a loyal following as the show’s bogan best friends, but one insider previously told us the cameras told only part of the story.

“Let’s just say things weren’t always sunshine and roses,” the on-set spy said. “There were moments when the temperature between them could drop very quickly!”

They added: “They knew how to put on a united front, but behind the scenes, the vibe was at times completely different. They’ve built this whole best-friend image, so the last thing either of them would want now is anything getting in the way of that. There’s a lot riding on keeping up appearances!”

(Credit: Seven)

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Are MKR‘s Alisha and Deanne still friends?

Alisha and Deanne tell Woman’s Day the feud talk is nonsense.

“No, not true,” they say. “We are and always have been true to ourselves and each other. We came into the competition giving our full selves and not being at all fake, as everyone can see on TV. And as we can see, some love us, some can’t stand us.”

They also deny any tension while travelling the country together for the competition.

“No, there was no tension between us,” they say. “While travelling around Australia, we had separate rooms at our accommodation and we chose to sleep in the same bed more often than not. Travelling around together was the best part about the whole experience. If anything, it grew our friendship even more, and we weren’t even sure that was possible.”

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As for how they deal with disagreements, the pair say it’s simple.

“If we have ever had a problem, one of us brings a bottle of wine and the other one brings a bottle of wine. We’re adults who adore and value our friendship, and having been through so much in life together, there is nothing that could come between us. All our matching tattoos – do people think we got them for the cameras?”

They even share a cheeky tip for viewers trying to spot trouble in paradise.

“If you ever notice Alisha or Deanne not wearing their matching bracelets, you know something went down and there is no coming back!”

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(Credit: Seven)

What’s next for Alisha and Deanne after MKR?

Whatever the truth, the pair have clearly made an impression. TV insiders say producers are already lining up the duo to be TV’s next big thing.

“They’ve loved the attention they’ve been getting, and they’d be mad not to explore what comes next”, a source tells Woman’s Day. “They’ve got such big personalities, and people clearly want to see more of them. Their own show of some kind would be a natural next step.”

The source reveals they could even be poached by rival network Nine for Travel Guides or Ten for Gogglebox.

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“They’re definitely not the sort of people who are going to quietly disappear after the show. They’ve had a taste of being on television, and they’ve enjoyed every minute of it. If another reality show came calling, they’d be super-keen to hear what was on offer.”

And it seems Alisha and Deanne are well and truly on board with that plan!

“More crazy, chaotic, hot mess, loud personalities on TikTok and social media, and hopefully a SPIN-OFF SHOW for the future,” they tell us. “Let’s just say Australia has definitely not seen the last of us. Just the beginning… buckle up!”

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