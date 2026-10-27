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Did Deborra-Lee Furness visit The Block 2026? Eagle-eyed fans think they spotted a familiar face

Viewers think the actress may have been touring one of the houses ahead of auction day, but not everyone is convinced.
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The Block’s 2026 season may be drawing to a close, with the all-important auction taking place this weekend, but it’s not just the renovations getting attention. 

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Some eagle-eyed viewers think they may have spotted a very familiar face touring House 2: Deborra-Lee Furness!

Deborra-Lee Furness lookalike on The Block
(Credit: Nine)

Fans divided over whether Deborra-Lee Furness really visited The Block 2026

A fleeting five-second scene on Sunday night’s episode showed a woman that looks similar to Deborra-Lee on the balcony of House 2, prompting speculation on social media.

Taking to a The Block fan group on Facebook, one viewer asked: “Did anyone notice Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman’s ex wife?”

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The comments quickly filled up with people who agreed: “Yes it’s her, Deborra-Lee Furness did attend public open house events for The Block 2026”, one wrote.

“Yep, she was on the upper floor (balcony) of House 2 I think. Looking out. Camera zeroed in on her face,” another added, while a third shared, “Her and Hugh were locals in Mt Eliza. Not sure if either still have property in or around Mt Eliza now though.”

One fan even wondered if she could be a bidder at this year’s auction: “Perhaps she can scoop a few up this year. Wonder if Danny [Wallis] will be there. A bit high for even him I would think.”

But not everyone was convinced. 

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“No, not her, a local real estate agent that just happens to look like her,” one person claimed.

“No, that was a look alike. She would have been on camera if that was her,” another said.

Chantel and Wyatt The Block
(Credit: Nine)

To add further fuel to the fire, back in March, another fan posted in a different Block Facebook group that she’d spotted the Aussie actress in Mount Eliza.

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“So I went shopping in Mt E at lunchtime. Keeping an eye out for any Block personalities. But no. Guess who I did see eating lunch though ! Deborra-Lee Furness !! Yes, she is home for break, I guess.”

Another commenter added: “She is a local, her mum was a Mt Eliza legend, loved by many. Please respect her privacy.”

While there’s no confirmation that it was indeed Deborra-Lee, it’s certainly a fun theory!

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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