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The Block: Courtney and Sev reveal who they want to see in the crowd on auction day

'We hope he buys House 4!'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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The Block’s House 4 best friends Courtney and Sev are hoping for a big-spending buyer come auction day… and they’re not ruling out the arrival of the Gold Coast’s infamous Candyman!

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“We hope he comes, and we hope he buys House 4!” says construction site manager Courtney with a laugh.

Courtney and Sev from The Block 2026.
Courtney and Sev are manifesting a unicorn buyer with deep pockets. (Credit: CH9)

“We would absolutely love to find an Adrian Portelli 2.0,” adds interior designer Sev. “But what The Block is now trying to work towards is a realistic phase in the competition because when those types of bidders come around, it doesn’t make it a realistic outcome.”

Whatever happens on auction day, the pair know they have an added consideration: any winnings have to be split between them. That meant they were “a bit shook” when they learnt that their reserve price is $3,450,000.

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“We have to split our winnings if we do get any, so that comes into play,” Sev says. “Channel Nine have done a lot of due diligence around the reserves though, so hopefully it will be a fair playing field this year.”

And, with swirling rumours of cast feuds, the best friends are hoping auction day ends on a high.

“It’s a bit awkward,” Sev admits. “But it’s been a year of hard work. Everyone’s devoted so much to it, so for sourness to take away from that would be really upsetting.

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Courtney and Sev from The Block standing in their backyard.
House 4 might be finished, but that doesn’t mean the girls can take their foot off the pedal. (Credit: CH9)

“Hopefully everyone can be mature and have a good old time after the auction.”

The Block auction airs Sunday at 7pm no 9Now and the Nine Network.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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