The Block: Courtney and Sev reveal who they want to see in the crowd on auction day

The Block’s House 4 best friends Courtney and Sev are hoping for a big-spending buyer come auction day… and they’re not ruling out the arrival of the Gold Coast’s infamous Candyman!

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“We hope he comes, and we hope he buys House 4!” says construction site manager Courtney with a laugh.

Courtney and Sev are manifesting a unicorn buyer with deep pockets. (Credit: CH9)

“We would absolutely love to find an Adrian Portelli 2.0,” adds interior designer Sev. “But what The Block is now trying to work towards is a realistic phase in the competition because when those types of bidders come around, it doesn’t make it a realistic outcome.”

Whatever happens on auction day, the pair know they have an added consideration: any winnings have to be split between them. That meant they were “a bit shook” when they learnt that their reserve price is $3,450,000.

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“We have to split our winnings if we do get any, so that comes into play,” Sev says. “Channel Nine have done a lot of due diligence around the reserves though, so hopefully it will be a fair playing field this year.”

And, with swirling rumours of cast feuds, the best friends are hoping auction day ends on a high.

“It’s a bit awkward,” Sev admits. “But it’s been a year of hard work. Everyone’s devoted so much to it, so for sourness to take away from that would be really upsetting.

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House 4 might be finished, but that doesn’t mean the girls can take their foot off the pedal. (Credit: CH9)

“Hopefully everyone can be mature and have a good old time after the auction.”

The Block auction airs Sunday at 7pm no 9Now and the Nine Network.

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