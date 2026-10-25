After a devastating fire, Mike Goldman is back as the voice of Big Brother

Losing years of precious memories in a house fire has given Mike Goldman a fresh perspective on what really matters, making his return to Big Brother all the more meaningful.

“I had a little fire a while ago,” Mike, 53, tells TV WEEK. “We lost a lot of things. Clothes, Big Brother memorabilia, all my old recordings from radio. But it’s all just material things. You can replace stuff, but you can’t replace people, and we’re alive. We got out OK, with a bit of burnt hair.”

Mike is now back as the voice of the reality series after its relocation to Brisbane, close to his family home. The move makes it easier to bring his two-year-old son, Jagger, to the shows.

With entertainment running in the family, it seems Jagger could be following in his dad’s footsteps.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Mike laughs. “My dad was a radio legend – and hosted the first colour TV show in Australian history, which was Countdown before Molly Meldrum. Mum was a weather girl on 10 and Miss Australian Beach Girl 1971.

Weekly Big Brother spin-off Friday Night Live ran from 2005-8. (Credit: Instagram)

“My wife is an actor/presenter so our two-year-old apparently entertains all the minders at daycare! He came to Big Brother last year and loved it.”

As for whether Mike will be back hosting the beloved Friday Night Live, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Who knows what Big Brother’s got in store for us. I’ve just been told to show up on a certain day. Maybe it’s happening… Who knows?”

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10Play and Channel 10.