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After a devastating fire, Mike Goldman is back as the voice of Big Brother

'We lost a lot.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Losing years of precious memories in a house fire has given Mike Goldman a fresh perspective on what really matters, making his return to Big Brother all the more meaningful.

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“I had a little fire a while ago,” Mike, 53, tells TV WEEK. “We lost a lot of things. Clothes, Big Brother memorabilia, all my old recordings from radio. But it’s all just material things. You can replace stuff, but you can’t replace people, and we’re alive. We got out OK, with a bit of burnt hair.”

Mike is now back as the voice of the reality series after its relocation to Brisbane, close to his family home. The move makes it easier to bring his two-year-old son, Jagger, to the shows.

With entertainment running in the family, it seems Jagger could be following in his dad’s footsteps.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Mike laughs. “My dad was a radio legend – and hosted the first colour TV show in Australian history, which was Countdown before Molly Meldrum. Mum was a weather girl on 10 and Miss Australian Beach Girl 1971.

Mike Goldman and Ryan Fitzgerald on Friday Night Live.
Weekly Big Brother spin-off Friday Night Live ran from 2005-8. (Credit: Instagram)

“My wife is an actor/presenter so our two-year-old apparently entertains all the minders at daycare! He came to Big Brother last year and loved it.”

As for whether Mike will be back hosting the beloved Friday Night Live, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Who knows what Big Brother’s got in store for us. I’ve just been told to show up on a certain day. Maybe it’s happening… Who knows?”

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10Play and Channel 10.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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