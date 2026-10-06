Attention housemates, Big Brother Australia 2026 has finally confirmed its premiere date

Are you ready for another season of Big Brother Australia? I know we are! Thankfully, another season of one of Australia’s most influential and iconic reality shows is on the way.

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In Australia, Big Brother has been running (off and on) since 2001. Although it’s jumped from network to network, season 16 will be on it’s original network Channel 10 after the huge success of season 15, featuring live nominations and evictions that fans at home can vote for.

Coco Beeby was the happy winner of Big Brother 2025. Who will be next? (Image: Instagram / Big Brother Au)

Big Brother Australia 2026: Everything we know so far

The count down is on! For everything we know about the upcoming season, keep on reading.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

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When does Big Brother Australia 2026 premiere?

Who is hosting Big Brother Australia 2026?

Who are the Big Brother Australia 2026 housemates?

Where is the Big Brother Australia 2026 house located?

What twists and changes are coming to Big Brother Australia 2026?

Where can you watch Big Brother Australia 2026?



When does Big Brother Australia 2026 premiere?

Drum roll, please! Big Brother Australia 2026 will premiere on Monday, October 26. Yahoo!

According to our favourite on-screen dictator, Big Brother himself, there are more twist and turns than you can poke a stick at.

“Everywhere the housemates turn, the house turns on them,” he said.

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We’re interested.

Who is hosting Big Brother Australia 2026?

After absolutely smashing it out of the park last season, the wonderfully charismatic Mel Tracina is back on our screens!

She’ll be chatting up a storm with the contestants during live nominations and evictions.

The one and only Mel Tracina! (Image: Brobes / Big Brother)

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Meanwhile, Big Brother legend Mike Goldman — who has narrated the series off an on from 2001 to 2025, along with hosting the spin off game series Friday Night Live — will return as the narrator.

Where is the Big Brother house located?

Big Brother has made a move. Instead of the iconic Dreamworld location, Big Brother has moved into a brand new house in Brisbane!

In a fun, musical promo video, host Mel Tracina confirmed that the new house was being built from scratch in the new location.

https://www.tiktok.com/@channel10_au/video/7683126435220901127

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But the best bit? After receiving plenty of chiding comments about the studio roof the previous house had, Mel confirmed that the new house does actually have a roof. It’s the little things, isn’t it?

If you love the construction side of things, you can even watch the house being built in livestreams on the Big Brother AU TikTok.

Who are the Big Brother Australia 2026 housemates?

The Big Brother Australia housemates haven’t been revealed just yet, but we have had a few sneak peeks on YouTube. Big Brother Australia‘s official YouTube account has been sharing clips from the audition tapes of hopeful housemates.

Will any of them make the cut? Only time will tell.

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https://www.tiktok.com/@bigbrotherau/video/7667834162312662279

What twists and changes are coming to Big Brother Australia 2026?

So far, Big Brother has kept it pretty quiet about what changes are coming but he has revealed one new twist — the addition of something called “the mystery button”.

While we have no clue what it does yet, the promos promise giant secrets and shocks. We can’t wait.

We love twists and turns!!! (Image: Big Brother Australia)

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Where can you watch Big Brother Australia 2026?

Of course, you can watch full episodes of Big Brother Australia on 10 and 10Play from October 26.

In 2025, the Big Brother Livestream was an absolute sensation. No matter what time of day, viewers could jump on TikTok to see what was going on in the house at any given time.

Sometimes, the cameras would be locked onto the household fish or the washer and dryer. Other times, we’d see romance blossom or gossip-laden plans being hatched. It was incredible.

Thankfully, the livestream WILL be making a return in 2026, and hopefully our friends fish, washer and dryer will all be resuming their lead roles.

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