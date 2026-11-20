Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent years fiercely protecting Archie and Lilibet from the glare of the public spotlight.

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But after the Sussexes happily stepped out together for a VIP outing, insiders say the couple may be ready to rewrite their own rulebook.

“Meghan and Harry were thrilled to be invited to this VIP opening,” a source tells Woman’s Day, adding that the couple “didn’t think twice” about bringing Archie and Lili along for the fun.

And while their appearance inevitably attracted attention, the source claims Harry and Meghan, who have traditionally been extremely protective of their children’s privacy, appeared surprisingly relaxed about being noticed.

Prince Harry and Archie. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“It certainly didn’t bother them at all that they all got noticed and photographed,” the source says. “If anything, they seemed to be actively encouraging it!”

Have Harry and Meghan changed their minds about Archie and Lilibet being photographed?

Now settled back in the UK, the laws surrounding photographing children and protecting minors’ privacy is a big reason as to why Harry and Meghan felt more comfortable stepping out.

“Naturally it raised a fair few eyebrows to see them embracing the spotlight so openly alongside Archie and Lili, since they’ve been so vociferous in the past in terms of protecting their privacy and keeping the kids largely out of sight,” our insider notes.

Meghan and Lilibet. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“But by most accounts things are shifting now and it’s clear they’re feeling more comfortable easing them into the public eye – provided it’s done on their terms and managed extremely carefully and sensitively, of course.”

With UK laws leaning towards the stricter side when it comes to holding media outlets accountable if they publish full face images without explicit permission,

“It gives Harry and Meghan comfort to know there’s a certain shield, or extra layer of protection that guarantees a measure of privacy even on outings such as this,” our source explains.

The Sussexes’ united Christmas front after family turmoil: ‘A bigger family reveal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting on a united front after family scandal. (Credit: Getty)

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With Meghan set to co-host Junior MasterChef Australia next year alongside Poh Ling Yeow, naturally fans are curious whether this is the start of Archie and Lilibet stepping into the limelight – and that could all start with a Christmas reveal over the holiday season.

“Harry and Meghan know they can’t keep Archie and Lili tucked away forever so it’s also important for them to be integrated into public life. Precisely how they decide to phase that in is apparently still being worked out, but there’s a lot of talk that the kids will be popping up on social media more often moving forward and it’s quite possible they’ll by Meghan’s side during some of her next public ventures,” an insider spills.

“There are also suggestions of a bigger family reveal over the Christmas holidays, but whether that’s something they follow through with or not remains to be seen.”

After the arrest of Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who is facing a federal criminal complaint for possession of child pornography, the holiday season is bringing a much-needed reprieve for Harry and Meghan.

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“It’s certainly a breath of fresh air to be enjoying this type of outing – and the publicity that comes with it – given all the stress and turmoil Meghan’s been dealing with of late,” the insider says.

“It’s no secret she hates that her name and image have been dragged into this sordid saga involving her father, even though it has nothing to do with her directly there’s no getting away from the fact they’re inextricably linked.

“So she’s being punished by association, basically, and everyone knows that’s been a nightmare for her to deal with. This outing did take the heat off for a moment at least, so that was a welcome shift in the headlines and overall narrative.”

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