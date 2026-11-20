It’s being hailed as one of the most beautiful love stories to emerge this year; a union of two selfless souls who bravely found themselves running towards gunfire during the December 14 Bondi terror attack almost a year ago.

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Bondi locals Jimmy McIntosh and Lexi Edmondson never imagined their courageous first responders’ actions just 11 months ago would see them back at the very place where they first met, and where this morning amid cheers of pure joy they were lovingly pronounced man and wife!

(Credit: Fairfax)

At Sydney’s iconic North Bondi Beach, despite storm clouds threatening to rain on their parade, Jimmy and Lexi finally got to say their ‘I-dos!’.

It was a special moment for the entire Bondi community, including locals and bystanders who watched on, as Sydney-based Rabbi Levi Wolff had the honour of officiating their marriage.

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“I don’t believe in coincidences, but what might appear as an unexpected twist is actually a story of what God planned to unfold,” said the Rabbi. “We are all witnessing something extraordinary. Their story has captured the heart of our nation, just a stone’s throw away from where they witnessed the most unimaginable horror.

“Alexandra and James ran towards danger, instinctively thinking of others. Neither of them could’ve possibly imagined that in the midst of that darkness flickered a spark of connection, a love story.

“Two halves of one soul destined to find one another. Just at the right moment, the two paths cross and that magic happens. Their story is our story and it’s a story that sends the deepest message to us. We don’t always have the chance to choose the circumstances that unfold in front of us, but we can choose how we respond with kindness, with love, with courage.”

Rabbi Levi added, “You have given us all a reason to celebrate, may your light always shine. Mazel tov, congratulations and we are so grateful to be here. This is really a dream come true. In the audience today are survivors who have experienced the worst things and members of families who have lost people. If there’s anyone who has God’s ears at the moment it’s you two, so think of all those people who require blessings.”

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A long-time Bondi resident spoke with Woman’s Day just minutes after the historical ceremony, sharing, “It was very emotional – and for such a happy union to be taking place literally metres from last year’s unimaginable tragedy made it even more special for our close-knit community.”

Rabbi Levi Wolff, who is Chief Minister of The Central Synagogue in Sydney – the largest in the Southern hemisphere – first met Jimmy and Lexi a day after the Bondi terror attack, and despite being a non-Jewish couple, he generously offered to marry them.

The much-revered spiritual leader never doubted he would be a part of their special day, declaring it would be “my greatest privilege,” to officiate, adding that their wedding would carry a larger message for the Jewish and Bondi residents.

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His touching words, “Darkness does not have the final word. Light does. Love does. Life does”, continue to resonate across Bondi’s heartbroken community, who are still healing after 15 innocent people were senselessly shot dead and hundreds injured on the evening of December 14 last year.

When Woman’s Day exclusively interviewed the loved-up pair shortly after their engagement back in March this year, Jimmy, then 46, and Lexi, 35, couldn’t wait to share their happy news.

“With so much sadness and unimaginable grief, we hope our story brings some much-needed joy to our close-knit community as they continue to heal from one of the darkest days in our history,” Lexi shared.

The couple first met on an eight-week bronze medallion course at their local North Bondi Surf Club. Last December, they were meeting another friend for a drink to celebrate Lexi completing her Masters, when they fell into a nightmare.

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“We were planning to then head off to the surf club Christmas party, but then we heard the shots,” Jimmy recalled. “We knew from the get-go it was a serious situation, and I immediately took Lexi and hid her behind a wall before I made my move towards the shooters.

“Once the shooting stopped, we didn’t hesitate to get to the frontline. It was a bloodbath but seeing Lexi swing into action triaging patients and sorting what supplies were needed – I just remember being struck by her extraordinary strength.”

The tragic events of that evening made the couple realise how they really felt about each other, and just a few months later they were engaged.

(Credit: Supplied)

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When it came to their big day, there was never any doubt that they would tie the knot at their beloved North Bondi Surf Club.

“Initially, it was to be a simple affair – their nearest and dearest – but like so many brides Lexi thought well, I’m only doing this once, let’s go big!” one friend reveals.

“Once the Rabbi was locked in, both Jimmy and Lexi wanted to make sure they used as many local suppliers as possible – they could both go into the wedding planning business after pulling this off!”

And what a production it was! Invitations went out weeks before, with guests asked to arrive at 10.30 am for an 11am start.

Lexi was attended by six of her closest gal pals, while Jimmy also had five groomsmen, one who he lovingly dubbed the “groom’s gal”.

Booking out the entire upstairs at the Surf Club, Lexi and her six attendants, along with aunties and mums, took their place in a very long queue for their all-important hair and makeup – with a 6am kick-off so there was plenty of time to get through everyone!

Close by, Jimmy hosted his groomsmen at the couple’s small beachside apartment, before making their way on foot to the nearby ceremony location.

Every detail was covered; despite the mid-morning time slot, the dress-code called for “classy cocktail attire,” adding that, “colours are very much encouraged!”

A string quartet played Somewhere Over The Rainbow as guests milled around waiting for the bride and groom, with around 100 guests gathered on the grassy bank as onlookers strolled past on the famous promenade, stopping to watch. Among the guests was Valentyna Poltavchenko, the mother of Matilda Bee, who was the youngest victim of the Bondi attack.

There was no shortage of beautiful bridal blooms, with Lexi reportedly blowing the original budget she had set aside to get exactly the look she has dreamed of since she was a little girl.

Shoewear for guests even got a mention on the e-invitation – with recommended footwear for the ladies either a block heel, wedges or comfortable flats.

Lexi who looked resplendent in her chic beachside-inspired frock, complete with killer heels from the popular Inner-West Sydney bridal boutique, The White Collection.

“Lexi couldn’t help herself when she went shopping for the all-important shoes – so she bought two pairs!” confirms the friend.

“While she chose a beautiful classic gown for the ceremony, she has a surprise up her sleeve for the reception with a gorgeous and very “Lexi” party frock, and yet another pair of killer heels fit for a dancing queen!”

And groom Jimmy was not to be outshone by his beautiful bride – choosing a custom-made green jacket, a copy of a classic from British designer Paul Smith.

Guests were invited to move into the North Bondi Surf Club should the heavens open, where the reception area was set up for guests to party after the official ceremony.

It’s no secret the newlyweds can’t wait for the next chapter in their lives – and have made no secret they’re keen to start their own family, with Lexi telling Woman’s Day earlier this year, “I can’t wait to say ‘I do’ to this beautiful man, and to one day be able to have our own children who will grow up knowing how their mum and dad found love.”

After so much sadness and tragedy, they finally got their fairytale ending.

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