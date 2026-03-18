Exclusive: Bondi terror responders – first love, now a wedding!

It’s a love story like no other, and proof that out of the most unthinkable tragedy – the Bondi terror attack – something beautiful can grow.

When Bondi locals Jimmy McIntosh and Lexi Edmondson found themselves as unlikely first responders that horrific night of December 14, when 15 innocent people were senselessly shot dead and hundreds injured, little did they know just months later they would be engaged and planning a wedding.

Jimmy popped the question in Mexico.

“With so much sadness and unimaginable grief, we hope our story brings some much-needed joy to our close-knit community as they continue to heal from one of the darkest days in our history,” Lexi, a qualified physiotherapist, shares exclusively with Woman’s Day.

Shortly before 7pm at the northern end of Bondi Beach, what was supposed to be a day of festivities for the Jewish community’s Chanukah by the Sea celebration would soon become the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Jimmy, 46, and Lexi, 35, had only recently met, on an eight-week bronze medallion course at Bondi surf club, and the like-minded pair struck up a friendship. Soon they would be thrown into a situation that would be etched in their hearts forever.

BRAVE & FEARLESS

“I had organised to meet Lexi and another friend for a drink – Lexi had just completed her Masters and felt like celebrating,” Jimmy, a content director, reveals.

“We were planning to then head off to the surf club Christmas party but then we heard the shots. We knew from the get-go it was a serious situation, and I immediately took Lexi and hid her behind a wall before I made my move towards the shooters.”

The Bondi terror attack in December killed fifteen people. (Credit: Getty)

Jimmy pauses, before continuing, “Once the shooting stopped, we didn’t hesitate to get to the frontline. It was a bloodbath, but seeing Lexi swing into action triaging patients and sorting what supplies were needed – I just remember being struck by her extraordinary strength.”

For Lexi, thankfully the feeling was mutual, and as they worked together on one man who had been shot in the leg, they made the joint decision rather than leaving him in the patient waiting area they’d drive him to hospital.

“Seeing Jimmy so fearless and so brave, so unwavering and caring made me feel so connected to him,” smiles Lexi.

Jimmy believes in the days after, the pair soon came to realise they had something special. “It was so natural – we’re so similar and hadn’t realised until that moment.”

But Jimmy’s proposal plans could have been spoiled by a simple ChatGPT search as the pair headed off to Mexico for a well-earned holiday.

SO ROMANTIC

“Lexi was looking up something on my phone and my last entry was asking Chat where to propose in Mexico. So the cat was out of the bag,” he laughs.

For Lexi, she’ll never forget the moment Jimmy got down on one knee and proposed with a classic round and pear diamond ring from Sydney jeweller, Temple & Grace.

Lexi said ‘I do’ and the couple now plan to marry later this year.

“It was so romantic – I always knew I wanted to be with someone who laughs and dances in the kitchen and who loves and protects me every day,” Lexi says.

They’ve set a wedding date for later this year and want it to be all about their community coming together to celebrate life. Local Rabbi Levi Wolff, after hearing their story, made a spontaneous offer to marry them in the local synagogue, the first non-Jewish couple to have that honour.

FINDING LOVE

“To have experienced a tragedy like this first-hand where so many lives, including a child, were cut short gave us a new perspective and a reminder of what really matters in life,’’ says Lexi.

“I can’t wait to say ‘I do’ to this beautiful man, and to one day be able to have our own children who will grow up knowing how their mum and dad found love.

‘Jimmy loves and protect me every day,” says Lexi.

“One memory we will both carry is just how extraordinary the human spirit is. We ran towards danger that day with hundreds of other strangers. We all came together in true Aussie spirit and I’m buoyed by the number of caring people who live among us.”

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