Jamie Foxx has welcomed a baby with his Aussie girlfriend – but who is she? Meet Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx has welcomed his third child, and his first with Australian girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

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The actor, 58, recently became a dad again, according to sources who confirmed the news to People on Wednesday. Meanwhile Alyce, 31, is a first-time mum.

The news comes just days after Jamie was spotted enjoying Australia’s biggest race day at the Melbourne Cup.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Jamie Foxx welcomes third child

Jamie is already dad to two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, 32, with ex Connie Kline, and Anelise, 17, with Kristin Grannis.

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Sources reportedly told TMZ back in May that the couple were “already several months along” in the pregnancy.

Last month, Jamie opened up about the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking, “I got a baby on the way… still got it!”

He also said he is “about to be back in the drop-off line”, adding: “I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58… you know what I’m saying?”

He even had a laugh about his future, telling the host he’s asked Alyce to “hang in there for 12 years”, when he’ll be 70. “You’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding…” he quipped.

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(Credit: Backgrid)

Who is Jamie Foxx’s Australian girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp?

Alyce is an Australian former fitness model who has largely stayed out of the spotlight, despite dating one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“There’s been a real sense of intrigue around Alyce and their life together,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “She’s clearly carved out her own life and interests, with her background in fitness, and Jamie seems to have really embraced her Australian roots.”

The pair reportedly began dating in 2023, following Jamie’s six-year relationship with Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes, which ended in 2019.

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Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp’s relationship timeline

Jamie and Alyce split in January 2025, but sparked reconciliation rumours when they stepped out together just three months later, in April.

“They’ve been together on and off for several years now, and while they haven’t shared much about how they first crossed paths, it’s developed into something very meaningful,” the insider says.

Alyce was also reportedly a huge support to Jamie after his health scare. In 2024, a source told In Touch she “was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that”.

Jamie later revealed in his 2024 Netflix special that he suffered a stroke from a brain bleed in 2023, which caused him to lose his memory for 20 days.

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Jamie Foxx’s Melbourne Cup appearance

There’s been plenty of curiosity about the timing of Jamie’s Melbourne Cup outing, given the baby news emerged so soon afterwards.

The insider says he was enjoying the race day just before the announcement, and had even arranged for Alyce’s family to join him as a surprise.

“It seems Australia has become a particularly special place for the couple, and perhaps even more so now that they’ve welcomed their little one,” they say. “Jamie loves it here, and it showed at the Cup. A permanent split-time move down under could certainly be on the cards.”

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A new chapter for the couple

“Welcoming a baby together is a huge new chapter for them, particularly given Jamie is already a father to two daughters,” the insider says. “He’s always spoken about how important his girls are to him, so having another little one to love is incredibly special.”

They add that Alyce is “embracing every moment” of becoming a mum.

“They’ve managed to keep so much of their relationship away from public scrutiny and they want to enjoy those precious early days as a family before sharing too much with the world.”

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