Inside Ellidy Pullin’s special bond with Chumpy’s sister amid family fallout

While Ellidy Pullin’s relationship with Alex “Chumpy” Pullin’s dad, Chris, may have hit a heartbreaking stumbling block, there’s one family bond that remains firmly intact: her connection with his sister, Emma.

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In fact, Emma recently shared a touching tribute for little Minnie on her fifth birthday, writing: “Your dad is so proud of you.”

Ellidy was quick to share the sweet post to her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the special relationship that remains.

(Credit: Instagram)

Ellidy Pullin’s relationship with Chumpy’s sister

Behind the scenes, the two women have always been close.

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“Ellidy and Emma were very close when Chumpy was still here,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “Em really did consider her to be her sister. She adores Minnie and can see her brother in her. They have a very sweet and special bond.”

And that closeness isn’t going anywhere.

“Em will always be there for Minnie, no matter what,” the source adds.

(Credit: Instagram)

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Emma’s promise to stay in Minnie’s life

Despite being heartbroken by the family fallout, Emma is determined to remain part of her niece’s life.

“Em will always be there for Minnie, no matter what,” says the source. “Em makes a real effort to check in on Minnie and see how she’s doing. She wants to be across all the little things happening in her life, whether it’s birthdays, milestones or just how she’s going. She never wants Minnie to feel like she’s lost that connection to her dad’s side of the family.”

And it’s clear how much the little girl means to her.

“She absolutely adores Minnie. There’s so much of Chumpy in her, and seeing those little similarities makes their bond even more special. Em lights up whenever she gets to spend time with her. She’s incredibly proud of the little girl she’s becoming.”

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Emma is also determined to keep the adults’ issues separate from her role as an aunt.

“Despite everything that’s happened between the adults, Em has never wanted that to affect her relationship with Minnie. She doesn’t want family issues to get in the way of being an aunt. She knows how important it is for Minnie to grow up knowing her dad’s family loves her, and she’ll keep showing up for her however she can.”

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