Waiting for Dexter Morgan to change? Michael C. Hall says don’t hold your breath

For 20 years, Dexter Morgan has forced viewers to confront an uncomfortable question: can a killer ever be justified if his victims are even worse?

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In Dexter: Resurrection, it’s still a riddle that viewers are asked to solve. But now, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) begins craving for the work he’s done getting monsters off the streets… no matter how ethically questionable his work is.

But if you were expecting any emotional growth for TV’s most notorious murderer, Michael says you’ll be sorely disappointed.

“He still imagines himself as set apart from other killers,” Michael C. Hall tells TV WEEK.



“He might be like them in the way he has a desire to be recognised, known and celebrated. But I think Dexter still fancies himself a man apart among killers in terms of the code he follows and the kinds of people he takes out. I think he holds on to that quite dearly.”

Dexter is back at it again working in close proximity to the cops. (Image: Supplied)

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In Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter’s relationship with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) is at the forefront. Following the events in Dexter: New Blood where Harrison tracks him down after decades of abandonment after Dexter fakes his own death, the pair have established a functioning relationship built on bizarre yet unique understanding — especially now that Harrison has joined the police force.

“Harrison is a touchstone for Dexter. He’s the flesh and blood proof that he himself is a flesh and blood human being,” Michael explains.

“He’s the heart that lives on the outside of his body that he comes home to every time he visits him.”

While the father-son relationship has taken a positive turn this season, Michael hints that there are some inevitable curveballs ahead.

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“Given what Harrison is doing as a homicide police officer, it’s inevitable that there will be some conflict in terms of how they can co-exist and continue to the open with one another,” he shares.

“At the beginning of the season, they’re in the most comfortable place they’ve ever been. We enjoy that while it lasts… but it probably won’t.”

Dexter is still keeping blood samples of his kills. (Image: Supplied)

After two decades of playing the murderous forensic technician, Michael feels that his relationship with the character has changed.



“When we started the show, I didn’t imagine the character – or the world – would be as elastic as it’s been and allow for as much evolution,” Michael explains, but notes that he’s still not even close to understanding him.



“As for my understanding of him, I don’t know. I think he is mysterious as an idea. At this point, I’ve been doing it so long that I just empty myself out, get out of the way and let Dexter happen.”

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You can watch Dexter: Resurrection seasons one and two on Paramount+.

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