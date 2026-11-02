MKR’s Alisha and Deanne reveal which other reality shows they’d do

“Classy bogans” Alisha and Deanne have been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules and the show just won’t be the same without them.

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“There’s nothing to look forward to now we’ve gone,” Alisha tells TV WEEK.

Alisha and Deanne formed a bond with the judges, especially Colin. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As the Adelaide duo were sent home at the end of Monday night’s episode, judge Manu Feildel handed them medals for being the loudest-ever team on the show, while judge Colin Fassnidge looked emotional.

“Is that a little frog in my throat or am I upset?” he said.

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Alisha and Deanne say they formed a bond with Colin, and months after filming finished, they’re still messaging him and having a laugh.

“He’s commenting on everything, our social posts and stuff,” Alisha says. “We put up our dancing video and he said, ‘You dance like you cook,’ and I said, ‘If only they aired the part where you Irish dance! Thank God you can actually cook!’ He bloody well couldn’t dance.”

In Monday night’s episode, Alisha and Deanne jokingly offered to introduce Simon to their “desperate and dateless” friends if he and Angus took them through to Kitchen HQ. The duo say they’re friends with Angus and Simon – “we’ve caught up with them, even watching an episode together” – but there have been no introductions.

“He’s a friend from afar,” Alisha says. “You wouldn’t want to have to have him at every gathering.”

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Out of all the teams on the show, Alisha and Deanne say they’ve stayed closest to Harrison and Oliver.

“We love them,” Deanne says. “They’re just down-to-earth guys.”

Alisha and Deanne are more than happy to do more TV. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So what’s up next for the classy bogans?

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“I think Australia needs to see more,” Alisha says. “There’s so many people being like, ‘You need to do something else.’”

They say they’re “definitely open” to other shows.

“Travel Guides,” Deanne says.

“I’d even do The Block,” Alisha adds. “Could I smash down walls? A hundred per cent. Could I put some stuff together? Yes I could. Could Dee’s a great painter, so we’ve got that part down pat. We’ve got Dee already on the roller.”

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“Big Brother,” Deanne says. “I’d love to do Big Brother with Alisha.”

“Gogglebox,” Alisha adds. “Could we sit on the couch and drink wine and judge people? Far out, yes. Put us on Home and Away! Me and Dee can just come on and be fun, two best friends that rock up to Summer Bay. You’re not ready for this jelly!”

Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.

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