Krysten and Lucy had barely watched MKR before going on it

Mother and daughter Krysten and Lucy have found the arguing around the My Kitchen Rules dinner table a bit of a shock this season – but there’s a reason for that. The Queensland duo had only ever watched “a couple of episodes here and there” before going on the show.

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“We actually didn’t apply,” Lucy, 23, who runs her own micro-bakery, reveals to TV WEEK. “I got an Instagram message from a producer.”

The mother and daughter impressed everyone at their second instant restaurant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Krysten, 50, says they were asked at their first instant restaurant what score they were hoping for.

“And we were like, ‘Um, how does the scoring work?’” she remembers with a laugh.

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Lucy says she was expecting it to be a cooking show.

“But it’s more like a drama show with a little bit of cooking.”

This week on My Kitchen Rules, Monday’s episode sees the final instant restaurant, hosted by gatecrashers Zoe and Zac. OG team Angus and Simon have been taking digs at pescatarian Zoe ever since the gatecrashers joined the competition.

Krysten says she and Lucy didn’t buy into the whole OG/gatecrasher divide, but at the same time, she thinks Angus has been “misinterpreted a lot”.

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“We love Angus and Simon,” she says. “Angus actually has an absolutely wicked sense of humour, and a lot of the time, he’s just poking the bear. And I think there are some teams that didn’t understand his wit.”

Krysten and Lucy appreciate Angus’s sense of humour. (Credit: Channel Seven)

After one team is eliminated, it’s off to Kitchen HQ in Tuesday’s episode. With Krysten and Lucy having achieved such a high score for their second instant restaurant, they’re feeling confident.

“We couldn’t wait to get to Kitchen HQ because time pressure is something we deal particularly well with,” Krysten explains.

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Lucy says her mum is “the most competitive person I’ve ever met”.

“Mum and I play social touch footy, and on the field, Mum is so competitive. So by the time we were in HQ, Mum and I were like, ‘All right, we’re going to win this thing!’”

With $100,000 on the line, Lucy says if she won, she would put her half of the money towards opening a bakery, but would also like to spend six months of the year filming outdoor content – “fishing and camping and hiking all that kind of thing”.

Krysten, a marine biologist who currently works as a medical receptionist, would put her half of the money towards publishing a novel she’s been working on.

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“It’s like a mystery novel but the protagonist is a middle-aged woman,” she says.

Despite the two of them not really knowing what they were getting themselves into, Krysten and Lucy are both glad they went on My Kitchen Rules.

“The best thing about the whole thing was hanging out with Lucy for three months, just us,” Krysten says, “because you don’t get that very often with your adult children.”

Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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