“She broke my heart”: MKR’s Simon admits the real reason his show romance with Deanne failed

It’s farewell to one of the original My Kitchen Rules teams this week and hello to three teams of gatecrashers. And there are definitely twists that no one was expecting. Food stylist Jane and her builder husband Shane are the last of the original teams to cook. With all the criticism that’s come from them, funeral director Angus and his teacher friend, Simon, say expectations of their instant restaurant “couldn’t have been higher”.

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“They dished up this dish and everyone was just gobsmacked,” Angus tells TV WEEK.

“We thought, uh-oh!”

Simon and Angus were shocked by Jane and Shane’s elimnination. (Image: MKR) Jane and Shane talked a big game but ended up being the first team eliminated. (Image: MKR)

After the elimination, it’s time to meet the gatecrashers: mother and son Sheridan and Ted from Western Australia; sassy friends Zoe and Zac from New South Wales; and hipster mates Harrison and Oliver, also from New South Wales.

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“I never thought I’d be like this, but I just couldn’t really stand the concept of the gatecrashers,” Angus says.

“I just turned into a different person. I really didn’t like them.”

Mum and son duo Sherdan and Ted are first gatecrashers cooking for the gang. (Image: MKR)

The season started with the possibility of romance, with Simon hoping to win the heart of “classy bogan” Deanne.

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“I was crushing, and then, unfortunately, she broke my heart,” he says.

“No, she actually has a partner.”

Angus has had better luck with romance in his life, having recently becoming engaged. But he reveals to TV WEEK that the proposal to his girlfriend didn’t go smoothly.

“I was keeping the engagement ring in my car and it got stolen by a homeless couple,” he explains.

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“My mum said: ‘You’re just going to have to propose tonight, with no ring.’”

Angus and Simon make a fun team. (Image: MKR)

So Angus prepared a special meal for his girlfriend.

“I cooked her favourite pasta: sun-dried tomato ravioli with butter and sage sauce, and I dimmed the lights and I had some Taylor Swift playing and I just proposed in the kitchen. I put a little keyring on her finger,” he shares.

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“It’s more like me for things to go wrong before they go right.”

You can watch My Kitchen Rules on Seven or 7Plus.

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