“Reality TV wasn’t the best place”: Jane breaks silence on MKR backlash

Food stylist Jane and her husband, Shane, have ruffled more than a few feathers with their strong opinions on My Kitchen Rules. So, was it really the best show for them to take part in?

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Jane tells TV WEEK that she and Shane love cooking together, and they were excited to share that part of their relationship with the MKR audience.

Jane is a food stylist and Shane is a builder. (Image: MKR)

“Looking back, maybe reality TV wasn’t the best place to showcase something so personal,” she admits.

“A tricky edit, and all the love is lost. In hindsight, maybe I am best positioned as the third judge… the one who takes style and etiquette into consideration!”

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Jane has ruffled a few feathers with her unapologetic opinions. (Image: MKR)

In this week’s episodes ‘classy bogans’ Alisha and Deanne host the teams at their instant restaurant, Hot Mess, serving up the food on colourful plastic plates.

Jane creates a stir by revealing to the other guests that she’s judging the plates as well as the food.

But, as she tells TV WEEK, in her job as a stylist, her creative direction often starts with the plate.

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“It would be disingenuous and basically impossible for me to overlook such an important element,” she says.

“I made the comparison of whether you would go out into the world having made a conscious decision over the top half of your outfit and left the bottom half up to chance.

However, that fell flat – because it turns out some other teams do that on a daily basis!”

Jane says she works for a lot of high-end chefs in an industry that can be seen as “rather elitist”.

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“But that’s not me,” she adds.

“Both Shane and I put a lot of time and effort into aesthetics. However, we are both honestly just down-to-earth people.”

You can tune into MKR on Seven and 7Plus.

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