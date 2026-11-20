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While the end of the year is generally synonymous with Christmas and festive cheer, we know it to mean one thing: sales.

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Christmas sales, Black Friday sales, Boxing Day sales – the savings are endless in the lead-up to the new year, with a range of retailers offering eye-watering deals and savings to shoppers.

Among them is The Iconic, hosting discounts across its categories of fashion, homewares, beauty, travel and more, so that everyone gets a chance to get their personal or Christmas shopping sorted.

When do The Iconic’s Black Friday sales start?

It’s an important date for any savvy shoppers’ calendar so get this written into your diary: right now!

Black Friday actually falls on 27th November, but The Iconic have kicked off their sales early!

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And if you’re still hungry for a bargain, this year’s Black Friday will bleed into Cyber Monday on 30th November 2026.

A style expert’s tips for what to shop

Nicole Adolphe, Head of Style at The Iconic, says with Black Friday falling just before the Aussie summer, customers are expected to snap up some versatile staples that will see them through the warmer months.

“Think breezy summer dresses, lightweight linen sets, comfortable wide-leg trousers and everyday staples that can take you from a casual lunch to a summer evening out,” Nicole tells Woman’s Day.

“Occasionwear is another category I’d expect to be popular, with Christmas celebrations, summer weddings and family gatherings just around the corner. Black Friday is a great time to get organised for the busy social season and look for dresses and separates that you can wear more than once.”

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But Nicole’s biggest tip? Plan ahead! “Have a look through your wardrobe, think about what you already own and make a list of anything you genuinely need or have been wanting for a while,” she advises before the sale starts. “It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a big sale, but the best buys are always the ones you’ll actually wear and enjoy.”

She also recommends making the most of online shopping tools, like The Iconic‘s Wishlist, where you can save all your desired pieces ahead of time!

Full list of The Iconic’s 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

The Iconic’s Black Friday deals have already landed, and it’s safe to say they’re epic. You can shop:

Women’s Fashion

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Men’s Fashion

Sport

Beauty

Home

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What we’d buy from The Iconic’s sale

Now that The Iconic‘s official Black Friday sales have dropped, we’ve curated a list of items we’ll be grabbing!

01 AERE Sybella Embroidered Linen Mini Dress $75 (usually $150) at The Iconic Best for: Beach to bar This linen, mini-length dress with gorgeous embroidery is perfect for a casual BBQ or dressing up for an evening of Christmas cocktails. Sizes: 6-18 Colours: White Materials: Main: 100%, Linen & Lining: 100% Cotton SHOP NOW

02 JETS Smooth Plunge One Piece $123.50 (usually $190) at The Iconic Best for: Pool lounging Designed to stay in style for seasons to come, this one-piece from Jets is a classic swimsuit that is flattering on a range of body types. Sizes: 6-16 Colours: Black Materials: 68% Microfibre Nylon, 32% Elastane SHOP NOW

03 Seed Heritage Woven Tote $55.96 (was $79.95) at The Iconic Best for: Beach baggage Need a stylish look for all your beach items? This woven tote provides the perfect lightweight but roomy solution that will have you standing out from the beach crowd. Sizes: One size Colours: Natural Material: 100% Paper SHOP NOW

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04 Sheet Society Leo Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set from $152 (usually $190-$230) at The Iconic Best for: Summer nights Bring a little bit of luxury to your every day with this beautiful 100% cotton quilt cover set that’s perfect for those steamy summer nights. Sizes: Double, Queen, King Colours: Midnight Stripe, Mocha Thin Stripe, Sage Stripe Material: 100% Cotton SHOP NOW 05 Alias Mae Venga Sandals $188.96 (usually $269.95) at The Iconic Best for: Comfort and cool If you’re after a new pair of sandals with comfort and style in mind, look no further than these beauties from Alias Mae. They have super-chunky platform soles and are finished with soft leathers for a smooth fit and feel you won’t want to take off. Sizes: EU 36-41 Colours: Black Leather Material: Leather Inner, Man Made Sole & Leather Upper SHOP NOW

06 Kathmandu Straw Lid Insulated Bottle – 950 ml $38.48 (usually $54.98) at The Iconic Best for: Thirst-quenching In the era of water bottle obsession, Kathmandu remains a popular and trusted brand – and for good reason. It’s portable, insulated and practical! Size: One size (950ml) Colours: Vanilla Material: Stainless Steel SHOP NOW

07 Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush $117 (usually $180) at The Iconic Best for: Voluminous hair This heated hair tool is a brush, curler and straightener all in one. It’s designed to give you effortless-looking hair that genuinely only requires minimal effort. The infrared brush creates bouncy waves, adds volume, and increases shine. Size: One size Colour: White SHOP NOW

08 Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Oxford Shirt $160.30 (usually $229) at The Iconic Best for: Everyday style You really can’t go wrong with a button-up shirt, and this Polo Ralph Lauren style is super versatile. The beautiful pale blue colour makes it perfect for summer, and it can be worn both closed and open so you can wear it on its own or layered over a top or dress. Sizes: 0-18 Colours: Blue, White, Blue & White Multi Material: Cotton SHOP NOW

09 Inka Arthouse 3x Henri Matisse Art Prints from $90 (usually from $180) at The Iconic Best for: Home decor With a big discount off homewares, there’s truly never been a better time to pick up the decor you’ve been eyeing off. We’ll be grabbing this set of Henri Matisse prints by Inka Arthouse. Sizes: A3: 29.7 x 42cm, A2: 42 x 49.4cm, A1: 59.4 x 84.1cm SHOP NOW

10 Make Up Forever HD Skin All-In-One Palette $101.50 (usually $145) at The Iconic Best for: Makeup minimalism This Make Up Forever palette truly lives up to its name as it’s all-in-one. It features multiple shades and colours so you can do your foundation, concealer, contour, bronzer, blush and highlighter using the one product! Size: One size Colour: H1 (Light To Medium Skintones) SHOP NOW

How does Black Friday compare to Boxing Day sales?

While Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, Boxing Day is traditionally used for gift-giving and post-Christmas sales.

So, if you’re looking for pre-Christmas deals on a wide range of products, Black Friday may be your best choice to get your holiday gifting sorted.

On the other hand, if you’re interested in post-Christmas sales, particularly for seasonal items, Boxing Day might be more appealing. Read more on the sale event here.

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