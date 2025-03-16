Online shopping, like anything, can be slightly overwhelming. Are those black trousers available somewhere else for much cheaper? Can those boots be found at a trusted brand? Are you forgetting to add a wishlist item to your cart?

It’s the little details like this that make shopping hub Amazon much more appealing; offering a vast amount of brands and products for shoppers to browse at their convenience to find the very item they’re looking for in the one place.

Not only that, but Amazon is known to host a great deal of well, deals throughout the year, slashing prices on hot ticket items for keen shoppers to get the things they want at a much, much better price. And the sale of the moment? Big Smile Sale.

So, grab your virtual shopping cart and prepare to save as below we’ve explained everything you need to know about Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

What is the Big Smile Sale?

The Amazon Big Smile Sale is an annual shopping event offering a huge range of deals and discounts across a wide range of products on Amazon’s website.

When does the Big Smile Sale start and end?

The sale runs from Monday, March 17 at 12:00PM AEDT until Sunday, March 23 at 11:59PM AEDT this year.

What’s on sale during the Big Smile Sale?

Expect low prices across categories including electronics, home and kitchen, Amazon Devices, everyday essentials, beauty, video games, books, toys, clothes and shoes and more.

What we’d buy during the Big Smile Sale

At Woman’s Day, we love to shop – like really love to shop, so below are all the items we’re adding to cart during the sale, and why we think you should too.

01 Dyson V15 Detect™ Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $1,218.79 (usually $1,449) at Amazon Deal: 16% off This powerful cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for deep cleaning and detecting hidden dust. With up to 60 minutes of runtime, advanced anti-tangle technology, and multiple attachments, it’s perfect for homes with pets and allergies. Key features: Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power

Includes two cleaner heads and three tools SHOP NOW

02 Apple iPhone 15 $1,799 (usually $2,049) at Amazon Deal: 12% off The best time to upgrade your phone is when another is on sale – and the iPhone 15 would be our pick due to its camera quality and ease of use (not to mention the colour!). Key features: Durable colour-infused glass and aluminum design

Ceramic Shield front

Splash, water, and dust resistant SHOP NOW

03 De’Longhi Magnifica S ECAM12.122.B $450 (usually $699) at Amazon Deal: 36% off If you’re looking for a compact automatic coffee machine designed for barista-quality espresso and cappuccino at home, this is the one. With its integrated grinder, it ensures fresh coffee with adjustable grind settings. Key features: Manual milk frother

Customisable settings for coffee strength, temperature, and cup size SHOP NOW

04 NEWSEE Super High Speed Hair Dryer $84.14 (usually $199.05) at Amazon Deal: 58% off This hair dryer combines ultra-fast drying with advanced ionic technology for smoother, shinier hair. Designed with a high-speed motor, it delivers powerful airflow while remaining lightweight and quiet. Key features: High speed brushless motor of 110,000RPM

Eight layers of damping noise reduction technology

Built-in high sound insulation into the air SHOP NOW

05 Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $27.99 (usually $59.99) at Amazon Deal: 53% off With AI-enhanced call clarity, IPX5 water resistance, and up to 30 hours of total battery life (including the charging case), these earbuds are perfect for daily use, workouts, and travel. The fast-charging feature provides hours of playback in just minutes, ensuring uninterrupted music on the go. Key features: “Find My Earbuds”, a lost earbud can emit noise to help locate it

10 hours of battery life on a single charge with a case that extends it to 30 hours

Two built-in mics and an AI algorithm SHOP NOW

