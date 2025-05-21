When a job’s worth doing it’s worth doing well, and these handy products are up to the task!

Whether you’re looking for a new vacuum, multi-purpose cleaner or an ingenious way to cut your clothes drying time, here are seven of the best picks from Amazon.

The best cleaning tools on Amazon to shop in 2025

01 Electric Spin Scrubber $49.99 at Amazon Best for: Bathrooms and hard to reach spots With a powerful motor and long lasting battery, this mop-sized electric scrubber is ideal for tiles, bathtubs and showers but it can also be used in kitchens and other areas around the home. Key features: The handle extends from 25cm to 135cm, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach places without kneeling or bending over

Long-lasting rechargable battery

Water resistant construction

Suitable for various cleaning tasks, including bathrooms, kitchens, floors, and more SHOP NOW

02 Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds Biodegradable Liquid Cleaner $44.95 at Amazon Best for: Multi-purpose cleaning that’s kind on the planet The ultimate multi-purpose cleaning product, this formulation by Dr Bronner comes in 100 per cent post-consumer recycled bottles. It’s non-toxic when used as directed, and can be used for everything from laundry to dishes to windows and tough jobs like carpet cleaning. Key features: Certified organic and fair trade

Fresh pine scent

Eco-friendly packaging and natural ingredients

Cruelty-free and vegan SHOP NOW

03 Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner with Spot Cleaner for Pets $159 (limited time) at Amazon Best for: Tackling stubborn stains, spots and cleaning up after pets Perfectly suited for spot cleaning carpets, car upholstery, furniture and difficult to reach areas this handy cleaner can tackle everything from daily spills to pet mishaps. Key features: Can conveniently tackle stubborn spots and stains in carpets, upholstery, and car interiors

High water retention rate

Spray, scrub and suction actions remove unsightly stains

1.7m long hose and 4.9m long cord for reaching difficult areas SHOP NOW

04 Grangers Merino Cleaner – 300ml $23.49 at Amazon Best for: Washing merino wool clothing There’s nothing like wool for keeping warm, but to extend the life of your garments they need a little TLC. This wool wash is formulated with merino wool in mind, providing powerful yet gentle cleaning that will help to preserve jumpers and other beloved pieces of clothing for years to come. Key features: Removes dirt and neutralises odours on woollen garments

Protects the natural water-repellent and antibacterial properties of merino

Cedar extract repels moths and prolongs the lifespan of your garments SHOP NOW

05 SonicScrubber Combi Brush $54.81 at Amazon Best for: Nooks, crannies and difficult to reach spots Small but mighty, this hand-held scrubber is perfectly suited to tackle every crevice, making it ideal for areas like drains and grouting as well as for spot cleaning carpets, upholstery and more. The four interchangeable heads include large, cone-shaped and all-purpose sizes, as well as a soft brush for when you need a gentle clean. Key features: High-power motor with 10K oscillations per minute

Watertight, lightweight, and dishwasher safe

4 x AA batteries included SHOP NOW

05 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $149.99 (limited time) at Amazon Best for: All-round vacuuming From dust to pet hair, this powerful vaccum is designed to lift the stubbornest debris from carpets and hard floors. The rechargable battery can run for up to 70 minutes, then once you’re done hang it on the wall for automatic charging. Key features: 550W high-efficiency motor providing up tp 45000PA of strong suction

Battery can run up to 70 minutes

Soft and hard bristle roller brush

Smart LED display

1.6L capacity dust cup

8 layer filtration system SHOP NOW

06 Wool Dryer Balls $19.54 at Amazon Best for: Reducing drying time Made from 100 per cent premium New Zealand Wool, these dryer balls act as a natural fabric softener that can cut machine drying time by 10 to 30 per cent – so they’re an eco-friendly choice that’s also good for your wallet. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil before you pop them in the dryer, to add a light, fresh scent to your laundry. Key features: Fully biodegradable (including packaging)

Good for pet hair removal

Reduces static and clinging

6 per pack

Acts as a natural fabric softener SHOP NOW

07 MindSpoon Cordless Window Vacuum Cleaner $59.99 at Amazon Best for: Cleaning windows and other flat surfaces Make windows, tiles, mirrors and shower screens shine with this vaccum powered cleaner. The suction nozzle squeegee provides suction as it cleans, providing a drip free, streakless finish. Key features: One charge cleans the equivalent of 45 windows

The strong suction prevents dirty water from dripping

2 spray modes

One-year warranty

150ml large capacity water tank SHOP NOW

