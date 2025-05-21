When a job’s worth doing it’s worth doing well, and these handy products are up to the task!
Whether you’re looking for a new vacuum, multi-purpose cleaner or an ingenious way to cut your clothes drying time, here are seven of the best picks from Amazon.
The best cleaning tools on Amazon to shop in 2025
01
Electric Spin Scrubber
$49.99 at Amazon
Best for: Bathrooms and hard to reach spots
With a powerful motor and long lasting battery, this mop-sized electric scrubber is ideal for tiles, bathtubs and showers but it can also be used in kitchens and other areas around the home.
Key features:
- The handle extends from 25cm to 135cm, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach places without kneeling or bending over
- Long-lasting rechargable battery
- Water resistant construction
- Suitable for various cleaning tasks, including bathrooms, kitchens, floors, and more
02
Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds Biodegradable Liquid Cleaner
$44.95 at Amazon
Best for: Multi-purpose cleaning that’s kind on the planet
The ultimate multi-purpose cleaning product, this formulation by Dr Bronner comes in 100 per cent post-consumer recycled bottles.
It’s non-toxic when used as directed, and can be used for everything from laundry to dishes to windows and tough jobs like carpet cleaning.
Key features:
- Certified organic and fair trade
- Fresh pine scent
- Eco-friendly packaging and natural ingredients
- Cruelty-free and vegan
03
Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner with Spot Cleaner for Pets
$159 (limited time) at Amazon
Best for: Tackling stubborn stains, spots and cleaning up after pets
Perfectly suited for spot cleaning carpets, car upholstery, furniture and difficult to reach areas this handy cleaner can tackle everything from daily spills to pet mishaps.
Key features:
- Can conveniently tackle stubborn spots and stains in carpets, upholstery, and car interiors
- High water retention rate
- Spray, scrub and suction actions remove unsightly stains
- 1.7m long hose and 4.9m long cord for reaching difficult areas
04
Grangers Merino Cleaner – 300ml
$23.49 at Amazon
Best for: Washing merino wool clothing
There’s nothing like wool for keeping warm, but to extend the life of your garments they need a little TLC.
This wool wash is formulated with merino wool in mind, providing powerful yet gentle cleaning that will help to preserve jumpers and other beloved pieces of clothing for years to come.
Key features:
- Removes dirt and neutralises odours on woollen garments
- Protects the natural water-repellent and antibacterial properties of merino
- Cedar extract repels moths and prolongs the lifespan of your garments
05
SonicScrubber Combi Brush
$54.81 at Amazon
Best for: Nooks, crannies and difficult to reach spots
Small but mighty, this hand-held scrubber is perfectly suited to tackle every crevice, making it ideal for areas like drains and grouting as well as for spot cleaning carpets, upholstery and more.
The four interchangeable heads include large, cone-shaped and all-purpose sizes, as well as a soft brush for when you need a gentle clean.
Key features:
- High-power motor with 10K oscillations per minute
- Watertight, lightweight, and dishwasher safe
- 4 x AA batteries included
05
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$149.99 (limited time) at Amazon
Best for: All-round vacuuming
From dust to pet hair, this powerful vaccum is designed to lift the stubbornest debris from carpets and hard floors.
The rechargable battery can run for up to 70 minutes, then once you’re done hang it on the wall for automatic charging.
Key features:
- 550W high-efficiency motor providing up tp 45000PA of strong suction
- Battery can run up to 70 minutes
- Soft and hard bristle roller brush
- Smart LED display
- 1.6L capacity dust cup
- 8 layer filtration system
06
Wool Dryer Balls
$19.54 at Amazon
Best for: Reducing drying time
Made from 100 per cent premium New Zealand Wool, these dryer balls act as a natural fabric softener that can cut machine drying time by 10 to 30 per cent – so they’re an eco-friendly choice that’s also good for your wallet.
Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil before you pop them in the dryer, to add a light, fresh scent to your laundry.
Key features:
- Fully biodegradable (including packaging)
- Good for pet hair removal
- Reduces static and clinging
- 6 per pack
- Acts as a natural fabric softener
07
MindSpoon Cordless Window Vacuum Cleaner
$59.99 at Amazon
Best for: Cleaning windows and other flat surfaces
Make windows, tiles, mirrors and shower screens shine with this vaccum powered cleaner. The suction nozzle squeegee provides suction as it cleans, providing a drip free, streakless finish.
Key features:
- One charge cleans the equivalent of 45 windows
- The strong suction prevents dirty water from dripping
- 2 spray modes
- One-year warranty
- 150ml large capacity water tank