Australians are becoming increasingly eco-conscious and are constantly looking for small and easy ways to help the planet in their everyday lives.

If you’re the same, this sustainable cleaning brand should be on your radar.

Ocea Clean is committed to offering everyday Aussies cleaning products that are good for your home and even better for the planet.

Their plant-based, chemical-free formulas are tough on grime but gentle on the environment and feature refillable bottles designed to eliminate single-use plastics.

The packaging is also biodegradable and reusable, and their products are super affordable too! Ocea Clean currently has a 20% discount on their kits for a limited time.

Interested? Here are some must-have products.

01 Ocea Clean Cleaning Kit $44.80 (usually $56) at Ocea Clean The ultimate starter’s kit, this package features one reusable all-purpose cleaning spray bottle, one reusable bathroom cleaning spray bottle, two all-purpose cleaner tablets, two bathroom cleaner tablets, and two Ocea Clean cleaning cloths. Key features: Plastic-free packaging

Powerful natural cleaning power

Non-toxic and cruelty-free

Made from sustainable, biodegradable materials SHOP NOW

02 Ocea Clean Hand Wash Pack $38.40 (usually $48) at Ocea Clean Their products aren’t just for surfaces, they’re also for personal hygiene! This pack includes two reusable foaming hand wash bottles as well as four foaming hand wash tablets. Key features: Four luxurious scents: Sandalwood & Rose, Cherry Blossom, Coconut & Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine & Rose

Reusable dispenser

Plant-based formula

Non-toxic and gentle

Eco-friendly SHOP NOW

