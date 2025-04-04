Michelle Williams has welcomed her fourth child, third with director Thomas Kail via surrogate in April 2025.

Advertisement

A source shared with Daily Mail, “They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings.”

Matilda was born in 2005, to Michelle and the late Heath Ledger, before she went on to marry Thomas in 2020.

Here’s everything to know about Michelle Williams’ four kids.

Michelle and Heath Ledger in 2006. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

MATILDA LEDGER

Michelle and her boyfriend at the time, the late Heath Ledger, welcomed Matilda Rose Ledger on October 28, 2005.

Shortly after her birth, Michelle spoke with USA Today and the Boston Herald about their choice of name.

“I came up with it on the subway one day. It just fell from the sky and into my head. And I love, love the Roald Dahl book Matilda. I didn’t think about it at the time, but then afterwards, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the girl I want: reads lots of books and makes things move with her eyes.’ That’ll be my daughter, for sure.”

When Matilda was two the pair split and a few months later Heath sadly passed away.

Advertisement

“[Matilda] can know her dad in so many ways, and so many of his friends who will be able to tell her so many stories,” she shared with Vogue in 2009. “His friends, his family — they were a big part of his life, and they will be a big part of her life.”

(Credit: Getty)

HART KAIL

Michelle and Thomas welcomed their first child together in 2020, Hart Kail.

Whilst the pair keep their children out of the limelight, she shared with Variety in 2022 about becoming a mother in the middle of a pandemic.

Advertisement

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” she said. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Michelle continued, “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act.

“The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

MICHELLE WILLIAMS’ THIRD CHILD

Williams and Kail welcomed their second child together in 2022, no name has been released since.

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety in May 2022, Michelle touched on their family growth.

“It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you,” she said. “It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

MICHELLE WILLIAMS’ FOURTH CHILD

In April 2025, a source shared with People that the pair had welcomed their third child together via surrogate.

“They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings,” the source shared.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.