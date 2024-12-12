Rare photos prove that Matilda Ledger is the spitting image of her late father, Heath Ledger

It’s now been 16 years since her father’s untimely passing but the legacy of Heath Ledger is still very much alive in his only daughter, Matilda Rose Ledger.

Rare family photos make it easy to see just how much Matilda, now 19, looks like her Oscar-winning dad, who sadly passed away in 2008.

Indeed, the striking resemblance has been noticed by her loved ones including her Australian grandfather Kim Ledger.

“She’s got an enormous number of his mannerisms,” Kim told Channel Ten’s The Project in a past interview.

It’s clear that Matilda inherited some of her dad’s features.

“She’s very inquisitive, she’s got his energy, cause Heath never slept from when he was two and Matilda’s like that.

“I mean, she’s just got this ball of energy and she radiates this little aura, Heath was kind of like that. So it’s fabulous really.”

The teen has also inherited traits from her mum, actress Michelle Williams, but Kim revealed the Hollywood star works hard to keep Heath’s memory alive in Matilda’s life.

“Michelle’s been brilliant. She’s kept Heath very much alive in her daughter’s eyes. She’s always full of questions, always wanting to know this or that about her dad.

“And I guess that will just get more intense as she gets older and obviously we would welcome that,” Kim poignantly added.

Michelle was with the Perth-born actor for three years between 2004 and 2007 but never let their split affect their bond with Matilda.

For Heath, becoming a father was a turning point in his life with the star admitting in 2006 that family “is everything to me – the most important thing I do.”

“Before, I felt like I was floating through life, like a ghost; I may not have even existed,” he mused.

In 2017, the Brokeback Mountain star’s childhood friend Kane Manera told People that he was a natural father.

“The shape of his body changed,” he said. “He became warmer – it was like he would stand in a way with Matilda that you knew they were linked.”

Michelle wed theatre director Thomas Kail in March 2021 and the couple welcomed a child (a son named Hart) together shortly after.

In November 2022, the actress gave birth to her third child and revealed that Matilda, who loves being a big sister, also leaned on actor Jeremy Strong for support when Heath died.

Keep scrolling to see how Matilda has grown over the years and how she looks just like her dad today.

