It’s not surprising that some of the best Hollywood romances started on screen, and let’s be honest knowing the onscreen chemistry is real is extremely promising.
When actor’s real-life connections mirror their on-screen love stories, it adds a depth that audiences can’t help but be drawn to.
Whilst some of the romances fizzled by the time box offices were showing the film, we look at some of the best Hollywood loves.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Mr and Mrs Smith
Whilst their romance was not confirmed until after the filming of the show, Brangelina rumours sparked after Mr & Mrs. Smith was released.
In a 2006 interview with Vogue, Angelina shared “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realised, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.’ … Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.”
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
The Last Song
Cast as teenage lovers in The Last Song, Miley and Liam were engaged in 2012 and later divorced in January 2020.
During their split, Miley spoke on the Howard Stern show sharing, “Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t,” she explained.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The two were cast as leads of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Whilst the pair try to stay as low-key as they can with their relationship, Zendaya shared Hollywood Reporter’s cover writing, “Amidst all the chaos and sadness…this one good thing did happen to me today. Honored to share it with the very best…Spider-Man himself.”
At the Golden Globes in January 2025, Zendaya was sporting a diamond ring on her wedding finger with TMZ reporting that they were engaged.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
The Place Beyond the Pines
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes played a former couple on The Place Beyond the Pines. The pair have since welcomed two little girls living in Notting Hill in London.
Ryan shared with GQ, “Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all.”
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum
Step Up
Channing and Jenna met in 2005 on the set of Step Up, sharing their first official kiss on screen playing Tyler Gage and Nora Clark.
In 2013, Channing shared with ELLE that he had just gotten out of a long-term relationship and was not quite ready to date again, “I was trying to run from what I knew Jenna was – not someone I was just going to date. But one of my buddies was like, ‘What are you doing, man? She’s dope.’ That night I showed up at her hotel room with a sombrero on, and that was it.”
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Bosom Buddies
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, but Tom was already married. When he went on to divorce his then-wife in 1987, the two became an item and were married the following year.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Gigli
Jennifer and Ben fell in love on the set of Gigli in 2001, and Ben went on to propose the following year. The pair’s on-again-off-again relationship separated them in 2003 but rekindled their relationship in July 2022. Now they have called it quits for the second time.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Fantastic Four
Whilst the two were not cast as star-crossed lovers in Fantastic Four, Cash worked as a production assistant on set, whilst Jessica played Susan Storm. In May 2008 the pair were married, and have welcomed three children.
Sadly in January 2025, the pair announced their divorce after 17 years of marriage.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Black Swan
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, where Natalie Portman played the lead, and Benjamin was a dancer and helped choreograph the film.
The pair were married in 2012 and welcomed two children. After 11 years of marriage, Natalie filed for divorce in July 2023.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Overboard
A couple who have lasted the test of time, Goldie and Kurt met on the set of Overboard in 1987, where Goldie played Joanna Stayton and Kurt played Dean Proffitt.
They had first met way back in 1966 whilst filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.
Goldie and Kurt have one child together, but also have two children from previous relationships.
