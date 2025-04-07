Whilst their romance was not confirmed until after the filming of the show, Brangelina rumours sparked after Mr & Mrs. Smith was released.

In a 2006 interview with Vogue, Angelina shared “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realised, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.’ … Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.”

Stream Mr and Mrs Smith on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.