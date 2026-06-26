Glow into Fun with Bookoli’s Glow in the Dark Activity Books at Coles

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

A new interactive activity range is lighting up shelves at Coles just in time to keep kids entertained at home. The Bookoli Glow in the Dark Activity Books are the latest must-have for families looking for screen-free fun, combining creativity, learning and a magical glow-in-the-dark twist.

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy big savings on the range, with 65% off when purchased alongside any participating magazine, or grab each book for $10 individually.

Designed to spark imagination and hands-on play, there are four exciting titles to collect, each featuring themed puzzles, colouring and activities:

Dinosaur Activities

Magical Activities

Space Activities

Fairy Activities

Whether your child is exploring prehistoric worlds, outer space, enchanted kingdoms or fairy gardens, each book delivers engaging entertainment that glows after the lights go out.

These activity books are available exclusively at selected Coles Supermarkets, making them an easy add-on during your weekly shop.

Available at Coles.

*Available at selected Coles Supermarkets only (excluding Coles Express and Coles Online). Offer valid from 08/07/2026 to 04/08/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The Bookoli Glow in the Dark Books are $3.50 each when sold with any participating magazine or $10 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Four products to choose from.