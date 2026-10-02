The affordable activewear from Glassons worth adding to your workout wardrobe

I don’t know about you, but I love Glassons.
The New Zealand-born brand just knows how to nail the basics at seriously affordable prices.
Lately, I’ve been particularly impressed with its activewear range. Packed with stylish, trend-driven staples, it also has plenty of timeless pieces that will stand the test of time, making it easy to build a workout wardrobe without breaking the bank.
And just in time for spring/summer, Glassons has dropped even more pieces that fit the brief. Here are some of my favourites.
Active Mid Rise Wide Leg Pants
$49.99 at Glassons
Available in a range of colours, including this delicious chocolate brown, these pants scream trendy, but in the best possible way.
Key features:
- Thick waistband
- Soft stretch fabrication
- Mid rise
- Wide leg
Active Contour Cross Back Tank
$29.99 at Glassons
You can never go wrong with having a few classic tanks in your back pocket. This one features a cross-back design with contour detailing to give you a smooth, sculpted fit with soft, stretchy support.
Key features:
- Scoop neckline
- Thin adjustable straps
- Cross back design
- Contour detailing
Active Contour Sports Bra
$19.99 at Glassons
I love the scoop neckline of this sports bra. Available in fun colours like bright blue and neon pink, it’s the perfect way to add a pop of colour to an otherwise dark basics wardrobe.
Key features:
- Scoop neckline
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- Removable padding
- Contoured shape
Active Capri Pants
$29.99 at Glassons
The capri pant is here to stay. Love it or hate it, the style has quickly cemented itself as a wardrobe staple, and Glassons is giving you an affordable way to try the trend without fully committing.
Key features:
- Capri length
- Fitted silhouette
- Stretch active fabrication
- Comfortable waistband
Tie Waist Active Mini Skort
$29.99 at Glassons
Versatile and fun, this little skort is perfect as we head into summer and start planning more activities in the sun. The tie waist and sleek design also make it easy to transition from daytime plans to nights out.
Key features:
- Built-in short insert
- Low rise
- Mini length
- Adjustable tie waist
See the rest of Glassons’ activewear range here.