EXCLUSIVE: MAFS star Rhi Disljenkovic wants you to throw out your old clothes – for a very good reason

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If your wardrobe is bursting at the seams with clothes you haven’t worn in months, Married At First Sight star Rhi Disljenkovic has a simple message: it might be time to let them go.

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The reality TV star and content creator has opened up about her love of second-hand fashion platform Vinted, revealing how she clears out pieces she no longer wears – and why she doesn’t believe in letting them sit in her wardrobe indefinitely.

“Honestly, since using the app, especially being a content creator, and I do post quite a bit of fashion, my wardrobe is quite full,” Rhi tells Woman’s Day. “I think that all of us are pretty guilty of buying all of our favourite things, and then it’s sitting in our wardrobe for weeks and then months.”

Image: Instagram

Rather than allowing those unworn pieces to gather dust, Rhi has started reselling them – particularly activewear and fashion that is still current.

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“The pieces that I generally sell are pieces that I’ve worn maybe a few times and haven’t absolutely loved,” she explains. “I personally try and sell things that are still in fashion and that are recent because that’s the way to move it quicker.”

For Rhi, the appeal is twofold: clearing space in her wardrobe while getting some money back to put towards her next fashion find.

“You can obviously wear it a few times, take some great photos, and then you can purchase some more activewear,” she says. “So it just keeps the change-up of your outfits as well as you’re not wasting money at the same time.”

And the MAFS star knows a thing or two about a statement outfit.

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Image: Married At First Sight/Channel 9

During her time on the reality dating experiment, Rhi’s fashion choices became part of the viewing experience, with fans often wanting to know where her outfits came from.

“Sometimes a lot of those dresses were brands that I probably couldn’t afford,” she admits. “There were a few I was sent that I thought, ‘My goodness, this is just amazing.’”

That’s where she sees the benefit of shopping pre-loved.

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“If you’re able to find those second-hand pieces that may have only been worn once, but the quality is still there, it makes it affordable to everybody,” Rhi says.

The fashion-loving star has also discovered a particularly handy way to find those hard-to-track-down pieces: Vinted’s image search.

“If you’re wanting to find a top specifically, you could upload a photo into the app itself, and it’ll find the most similar top, brand, et cetera,” she says. “The search feature is honestly game-changing.”

Image: Vinted

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For anyone preparing for a wardrobe clean-out, Rhi has another piece of advice: don’t wait too long.

“I think a tip would be obviously selling in season,” she says. “Selling in season as well as moving clothes while they’re still also in season. So if you’ve worn something that’s new, you’ve worn it a couple of times, don’t just let it sit and rot in your wardrobe until next year. Try and move it.”

With Vinted currently offering fashion, designer, kids, sport and other categories in Australia, the platform is designed for users to both buy and sell pre-loved items.

And for Rhi, the biggest appeal might simply be making the whole process easy enough that clearing out your wardrobe doesn’t become another chore.

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“It makes cleaning out your wardrobe not such a hassle,” she says. “For me, I’ll just kind of flick through and then think, ‘Oh, I haven’t worn that in a while,’ and then just pop that piece up.”

So, before you shove that barely-worn dress, activewear set or designer piece back into the depths of your wardrobe, Rhi’s advice is simple: if you’re not wearing it, it could be time to let someone else love it.

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