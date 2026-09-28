Farmer Wants A Wife Zac and Maya call it quits

Once loved-up and the last couple standing from the 2026 season of Farmer Wants A Wife, Zac and Maya have called it quits.

Just months after they walked the TV WEEK Logie Awards red carpet together and spoke excitedly about Maya moving to Zac’s apple farm, the couple have revealed their relationship has come to an end.

In a joint Instagram statement, they offered a vulnerable glimpse into the struggles behind their split.

“Navigating our relationship while being long-distance proved to be no easy journey,” the joint statement reads. “The timing for us to make that next move wasn’t right, and unfortunately, this shifted the relationship. We have therefore decided to go our separate ways.”

Maya, 22, who works as a medical receptionist and lives in Melbourne, had been planning to move to Zac’s South Australian farm, with the couple previously saying the move was in the works.

Zac and Maya were all smiles just months ago on the Logies red carpet. (Credit: Instagram)

At the Logies, the pair also reflected on becoming the only couple from their season to make it beyond the show.

“I think it’s just one of those things,” Zac, 25, told TV WEEK. “We just focused on each other.”

“It’s obviously upsetting to hear that all the other farmers and their chosen ladies have ended,” Maya said. “But I guess it is such an intense environment, so we’re just very happy that we ended up being together and finding each other through this experience.”

Once looking toward a bright future together, the couple have made the tough decision to split. (Credit: Instagram)

Now, the couple say they will hold onto the memories they made together.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Farmer Wants A Wife for bringing us together,” their statement reads. “We will both cherish the memories and experiences we shared forever.”

“We still have an immense amount of love and respect for each other, and definitely zero bad blood.”