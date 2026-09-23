EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s bitter cast feud explodes: ‘They’ve ghosted everyone’

The Block 2026 cast is meant to feel like one big family by now, but instead insiders say one couple has cut contact completely.

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When the remaining four teams turned up to Nine’s 2027 Upfronts in Sydney last week, all smiles on the photo wall with Scott Cam, Shelley Craft and Shaynna Blaze, one couple was noticeably missing: Chantel and Wyatt.

(Credit: Matrix)

Adam and Jolene played it diplomatically when asked by Pedestrian.TV about the group dynamic, insisting the cast WhatsApp group was still buzzing. “We’re always sending each other everything, taking to everyone every day,” Adam told the publication, with Jolene adding the group felt “very family-orientated.”

But Lisa and Rosco weren’t quite as convinced. “Most of the houses are talking,” Rosco offered, before Lisa added: “Most of the houses are friendly.”

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Rosco went further: “Four out of five houses are talking in the group chat” – a not-so-subtle nod to the couple who weren’t there.

It comes after the pair revealed their secret feud with Chantel and Wyatt with Woman’s Day.

“I don’t want to get in trouble again,” Lisa told us last month, revealing she received ‘aggressive’ DMs from Chantel after one public media comment.

After stating publicly that the Cursio Brothers project managed Chantel and Wyatt’s whole build, Lisa received a DM telling her to “shut the f*** up”.

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“I’m probably going to get scunted later. But yeah, they’re not my favourite,” Rosco said.

(Credit: Mediamode)

Why did Chantel and Wyatt skip the Nine Upfronts?

According to a Block insider, the absence wasn’t a scheduling clash – it was a choice. “They’ve completely ghosted everyone,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “There’s been no communication in the WhatsApp group, no calls, no texts. They’ve just removed themselves from the whole thing.”

The source adds: “They left The Block at the end of filming and really have only interacted with the other houses once.”

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Reportedly, the pair also turned down other cast reunions, including get-togethers closer to home on the Gold Coast. “They just don’t want anything to do with it,” the insider claims. “They’re turning down opportunities because they don’t want to be around certain people.”

A Nine insider confirms the couple were invited to the Upfronts but weren’t obligated to attend, stressing: “Nobody was forcing them to be there.” Still, another source claims the pair made clear they didn’t want to be in the same room as Houses One and Three.

(Credit: Mediamode)

Inside The Block 2026 house placement drama

Sources point to house placement as the root of the tension. Chantel and Wyatt were positioned between Adam and Jolene on one side and Lisa and Rosco on the other – an arrangement the insider says wore thin fast.

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“They hated people constantly coming in and out of houses and being in each other’s space,” the source says. “They felt being stuck between those two houses made their experience much harder than it needed to be.”

Meanwhile, the neighbours they clashed with have gone the opposite way. Adam, Jolene, Lisa and Rosco are said to have come out of the experience as genuinely close friends, and even Courtney and Sev – who reportedly had friction with Jolene during filming – have apparently patched things up since.

“Everyone had their dramas on the show, but since filming ended, the other four houses have really come together,” the insider says. “They call each other, they text constantly – they’ve become this little Block family. That’s what makes Chantel and Wyatt’s absence so obvious.”

(Credit: Mediamode)

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What’s coming on The Block 2026?

Viewers are reportedly about to see exactly how things unravelled. Next week’s group challenge is said to include a heated exchange between Wyatt and Adam, with Jolene stepping in.

“Jolene gives Wyatt a piece of her mind,” the insider teases. “That’s really when things start to unravel.”

With auction day just over five weeks away, all five couples are expected to fulfil contractual commitments around the finale – meaning a reunion may be unavoidable.

“They know there are obligations they have to fulfil,” the insider says. “But as far as they’re concerned, they want to get through the auction and then move on with their lives.”

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