Inside The Block star Shelley Craft’s loving partnership with her husband Christian Sergiacomi

Shelley Craft first graced our screens over 25 years ago as the bright and bubbly host of Seven’s Saturday Disney.

From her humble beginnings, Shelley soon became a home improvement television juggernaut; going on to present The Great Outdoors, Domestic Blitz, Reno Rumble, and The Block.

The beloved host has returned for the 2024 season of The Block alongside fan-favourites Scott Cam, Marty Fox (temporarily filling in for Neale Whitaker as his partner recovers), Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze.

‘PERMANENT BUBBLINESS’

When she’s not presenting or renovating her latest project, Shelley spends her down time with her two daughters and husband Christian Sergiacomi.

Shelley’s husband Christian also worked as a camera operator during her time at Nine. (Image: Getty)

Shelley and Christian got married at their Byron Bay holiday home in November 2009, with the couple reportedly having been together since 2007 – around the time she split from her first husband Brett De Billinghurst. They were married from 1999 to 2007.

Although little is known about the early stages of the couple’s relationship, Shelley and Christian reportedly worked alongside each other on Seven’s The Great Outdoors during the initial period of their romance.

Speaking on their romance, Christian told Australian Women’s Weekly that he first fell in love with Shelley’s “permanent bubbliness.”

“With Shelley, it’s always about everyone else. The beautiful blonde locks and big blue eyes obviously help, but you can have that and not have any soul. We’re definitely best friends. We just know each other so well, and there’s huge trust and respect too,” he gushed.

A WONDERFUL PARTNERSHIP

The coupled tied the knot in 2009. (Image: Instagram)

“It’s about having a partnership. That’s how I’d describe our relationship – a wonderful partnership. He’s a wonderful partner and a great dad. I respect how he parents and he shows be the same respect and doesn’t judge me,” Shelley told Good Health & Wellbeing.

“I think people often get swept up in the romance of a relationship, which is wonderful, and you need that in the beginning, but I think to have a successful marriage, you need this kind of solid partnership.”

A CONSCIOUS CHOICE

The family also have two four-legged friends (Image: Instagram)

The couple also share daughters Milla Grace, 14, and Eadie Rose, 12.

Speaking on her experience of juggling motherhood with her TV career, Craft told Good Health & Wellbeing, “We made a conscious choice to move away from the city, where our work is, to provide our kids with a better lifestyle.”

“I’m happy to say that it’s working because I have two very strong-minded, confident, well-adjusted young women in my life. I’m inspired by them every day,” Shelley beamed.

“I’ve always said when work gets too much for the girls, I’ll stop. I’d love to keep working. But if my girls need me, they come first. You can only do your best, though, and you need to cut yourself some slack. It’s hard to balance work and motherhood.”