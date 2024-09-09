  •  
Jesse & Paige officially exit The Block just five weeks into the 2024 season

Block breakdown.
The Block was a tough journey for blue team Jesse and Paige, who went through many highs and lows together.

But enough was enough, and they officially decided to leave the show.

The Block 2024 Jesse and Paige crying because they leave early.
The pressure got to WA’s Jesse and Paige. (Credit: Nine)

Jesse and Paige both had moments over the course of the four weeks they were on The Block where they struggled with the pressure and intensity of the environment.

But it all got too much for Paige who revealed her mental health had deteriorated, and she and Jesse decided to depart the show to prioritise her wellbeing.

The engaged couple were met with so much love, support and respect from the other teams and host Scott Cam who told them, “It’s a very brave decision that you’ve made, and nothing is more important – not The Block, not building it, nothing is more important than your mental health. It is a big decision and a brave one that you’ve both made.”

Jesse wears a hard hat on site and looks distressed.
The pressure of The Block was too much for carpenter Jesse. (Credit: Nine)

The couple had a tough start to the competition, with Jesse breaking down in tears on the phone to his mother after a sobering realisation in the first week.

“I’m a builder, so two days in I knew how behind we were,” carpenter Jesse, 29, told TV WEEK. “I was expecting I could do everything myself, but could see that making it to Sunday [room-reveal day] would be a huge push.

“Then I realised this isn’t like home anymore, I put too much pressure on myself, and it all came over me.”

Over the course of their time on the show, the couple both had moments where tensions reached boiling point and they spoke about quitting on multiple occasions.

“It was overwhelming,” Paige told TV WEEK. “I couldn’t verbalise my design style and sounded like an idiot.”

Paige and Jesse engage in a tense conversation on site of The Block.
Paige and Jesse made the difficult decision to leave the competition. (Credit: Nine)

The couple had many huge disagreements and setbacks early on, one of which being Paige butting heads with the architect, Julian Brenchley.

“It’s hard, because you don’t want to break the fourth wall, but everyone behind the cameras were being incredibly rude to me,” Paige, 27, said.

“They were rolling their eyes – it didn’t leave a good taste in my mouth. There’s not much you can do off-camera, but they were allowed to apologise to me off-camera.”

With so many early conflicts and setbacks, it all got too much for the Western Australian natives who chose to exit the high-pressure environment that is The Block.

